NCAA Baseball Super Regionals Are Set

NCAA Baseball Regionals finished this past weekend, with 16 teams advancing to the Super Regionals round of the tournament. The next round of action in the road to Omaha will kick off on Friday, going through until Monday.

Matchups

Super Regionals will be split into two sets of four matchups, the first four of which begin Friday. Starting off the day, UConn will take on No. 8 Florida State at noon EDT. Evansville will then play visitor to top-seeded Tennessee at 3 p.m. West Virginia then plays No. 4 North Carolina at 6 p.m. Finally, Kansas State will take on No. 12 Virginia at 7 p.m.

The second set of matchups will begin on Saturday. This set of four matchups will see No. 10 NC State take on No. 7 Georgia at noon, Oregon facing No. 3 Texas A&M at 2 p.m, Florida playing No. 6 Clemson at 2 p.m and No. 15 Oregon State visiting No. 2 Kentucky at 6 p.m.

The Super Regional field is set. Who is advancing to Omaha? 👀 🤝 @soldier_sports pic.twitter.com/hZjc05jMwD — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) June 4, 2024

ACC Teams

The ACC has five teams in Super Regionals, tied with the SEC for the most of any conference. North Carolina, Clemson, Florida State, NC State and Virginia represent the ACC. Out of the five Atlantic Coast squads, only NC State will not host its own series this coming weekend.

Joe Healy from D1 Baseball believes one team in particular has the ability to make some noise in the super regionals.

The ACC is feelin' SUPER 😤 pic.twitter.com/y59lUuWejk — ACC Network (@accnetwork) June 4, 2024

SEC Teams

Turning to the SEC, four Southeastern Conference squads (Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Georgia) will host their respective Super Regional. Florida is the only SEC team to not host their own series, as the Gators will be travel to South Carolina to take on Clemson.

Healy feels most confident in one SEC team in particular.

Five SEC teams advance to the Super Regionals ⚾️🔥 pic.twitter.com/Gbbx4ZBeu3 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) June 4, 2024

Florida’s Run

Florida baseball has had a rollercoaster of a story this season. Before the NCAA Tournament began, questions surrounded the Gators as to whether they deserved a Regionals berth or not. Ultimately, Florida earned the three-seed in the Stillwater regional, and they took advantage of it. Florida dominated Nebraska before falling to Oklahoma State for the first time, putting the Gators on the brink of elimination. Nevertheless, UF bounced back and won three in a row, including wins over Oklahoma State twice in a row, to advance.

Now, Florida will look to continue its hot streak against Clemson this weekend.