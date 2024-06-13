NBA Finals: Celtics Take Commanding 3-0 Lead

Share Facebook

The Boston Celtics are now 3-0 in the NBA Finals, a win away from their first championship since 2008.

After Wednesday night’s 106-99 win in Dallas, the Celtics look to capture the Larry O’Brien Trophy on Friday.

Only having lost two of its last 17 playoff games this postseason (4-1 vs. Heat, 4-1 vs. Cavaliers and 4-0 vs. Pacers), Boston looks to capture its 18th NBA title in quick fashion.

A finals win would break the record (17) for the most NBA championships the Celtics share with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Good morning, one more pic.twitter.com/1ucWcVp4up — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 13, 2024

Game 3

“At that moment, I told him I was proud of him. And he said the same thing; that we’ve got to keep fighting,” Jalen Brown said to Jason Tatum shortly after Wednesday’s win. “Don’t relax” until the job is done.

Jayson Tatum finished with 31 points and Jalen Brown scored 30 for Boston. The Celtics are 7-0 on the road this postseason.

Without Kristaps Porzingis, they were still able to dominate on the defensive side with standouts Al Horford and Jrue Holiday.

Dallas caught fire toward the end of the fourth quarter by going on a 22-2 run. But with Luka Doncic fouling out with 4:12 remaining, the Mavericks just could not keep up.

10 straight postseason wins 😤 pic.twitter.com/3kQwTF7vJw — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 13, 2024

Dallas Disappointing

The Mavericks are trying to avoid getting swept. Dallas is averaging 95 points per game in this series, while the Celtics are pulling away by averaging 106.

Kyrie Irving struggled in the first two games for Dallas, scoring only 12 and 16 points, respectively, with Luka being the main scorer.

“We just got to make history,” Mavs center Dereck Lively II said. “We just got to play like our lives are on the line.”

Up Next

Game 4 in Dallas is scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. start Friday on ABC.