Tampa Bay Rays to Host Minnesota Twins in Third Game of Series

Game three of the regular season series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins kicks off Wednesday at 6:50 p.m. So far, the teams split the first two, raising the stakes for this one.

Heading into the game, the two teams are in different places.

Rays Still Have Reason to Play

With a 68-70 record, the Rays currently find themselves outside of the American League wildcard. However, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to play for this season. Look no further than the second game of the series on Tuesday. Catcher Logan Driscoll, who was promoted to the major leagues from Triple-A ball just this past Sunday, hit what proved to be the game-winning run in the fourth inning.

First major league hit ✔️

First major league RBI ✔️ Shoutout to the Driscoll cheering section 😝 pic.twitter.com/sj2BhWWoNx — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 4, 2024

Driscoll’s debut heroics made Tampa Bay’s impressive one-run game record a little better, as it now sits at 26-16. They also reminded fans that the hope of development is a powerful one.

Expected to open on the mound for the third game is relief pitcher Cole Sulser, who’s 0-0 on the season with a 5.4 era. Sulser was one of two Triple-A recalls on August 31st. It’ll be left-hander Tyler Alexander, though, who’s expected to be out there for most of the innings.

The Tampa Bay Rays have made the following roster moves: · Recalled RHP Hunter Bigge and RHP Cole Sulser from Triple-A Durham. · Designated RHP Erasmo Ramírez for assignment. · Placed LHP Colin Poche on the 15-day injured list with

left shoulder inflammation. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) August 31, 2024

Twins Look to Win

Minnesota finds themselves in a different situation from Tampa Bay. Sporting a 75-63 record, they would be in the wildcard spot if the season ended today. Their closest competition in the standings is the Kansas City Royals, who have the same number of wins but 63 losses.

For the Twins, Tuesday brought with it one of their 63 losses. The action started off hot for Minnesota, as first baseman Carlos Santana hit it out of the park for his 19th home run of the season.

Santana's first hit in September 🤝 home run pic.twitter.com/ZlzqEnV0Lv — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 3, 2024

The loss wasn’t the result of poor pitching, as David Festa struck out seven and walked one in his five innings pitched. Defensively, though, the Twins left the door just a little too open and the Rays ran right through.

Minnesota is expected to send out right-hander Ronny Henriquez to open Wednesday. Henriquez is 1-0 with a 2.45 era. Louie Varland, who’s currently down with Triple-A Saint Paul, is expected to be recalled and handle the bulk work. The Twins recently named Varland their minor league pitcher of the week, as he strung together some impressive performances.

Congrats to Louie Varland for being named Twins @MiLB Pitcher of the Week🏆 In five of his last eight outings…he’s had 5+ innings pitched with 0 runs allowed and 6+ strikeouts‼️#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/OTuJDMAwaU — Twins Player Development (@TwinsPlayerDev) September 3, 2024

The winner of Wednesday’s game won’t be out of the woods yet, as a fourth and final game of the series will be played Thursday. However, they would be one step closer and one win better.