“Pick Your Poison” – Shemar James on Upcoming Florida vs. Texas A&M Game

During Monday’s press conference, Florida linebacker Shemar James shared his thoughts on the team’s performance so far this season and what to expect in the upcoming Texas A&M game. James, a junior, earned All-SEC honors during the 2022 season.

The Past

After starting the season with a loss to in-state rival Miami, the message is clear that the Florida Gators must put the past behind them. The sentiment remains the same as they go into week three facing a conference opponent in Texas A&M. Coming off a win this weekend against Samford, James mentioned the continued mentality of the Gators.

Familiar Faces

Former Gators Jaydon Hill and Scooby Williams are set to make their return to The Swamp this weekend, this time lining up for the Aggies. Hill and Williams transferred after the 2023-24 season. Despite still being friends, James commented on the approach he will take when facing his former teammates.

Improvements

There are certainly areas of improvement for the Florida Gators to work on before taking on the Aggies this weekend. James gave a look at what the defensive line will focus on to be prepared for Saturday.

Pick Your Poison

Star freshman quarterback DJ Lagway recorded his first collegiate start Saturday against Samford. This was in the wake of starting quarterback Graham Mertz leaving the Miami game due a concussion late in the third quarter. Lagway showcased his talent in the Samford game by throwing for 456 yards and three touchdowns.

While Florida Head Coach Billy Napier named Mertz the starter against A&M, he made it clear he intends to use both quarterbacks in every game. James pointed out that there is no wrong choice, as both possess the ability to help Florida succeed.

Up Next

The Florida Gators host the Texas A&M Aggies this Saturday in The Swamp at 3:30pm.