Bama Looking To Beat Badgers

Share Facebook

Twitter

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) will play at the Wisconsin Badgers (2-0) today at noon.

Undefeated

Both teams are coming into Week 3 with an undefeated mindset and record. Alabama beat USF 42-16 last week and beat WKU 63-0 in Week 1. Wisconsin beat South Dakota 27-13 last week and WMU 28-14 in the first week.

Alabama Pushes Through Struggles

Even though Alabama pulled out the win against USF there were some struggles. The Bama offense was struggling the first 45 minutes of the game, leading by one (14-13). As a 30-point favorites, Alabama had to stay on its toes against the Bulls.

Once the turnovers and penalties stopped for Alabama it was able to push through and score 28 points in the last quarter.

Jalen Milroe threw two touchdowns and 194 yards and ran for more two touchdowns to help secure the win. Help came from Jamarion Miller, who finished with 140 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer speaks on the close victory and how the Tide prepared to bounce back:

Badgers Week 2 Takeaways

The Wisconsin offense has been strong in all aspects. With a total of 214 passing and 171 rushing yards, the team scored 28 points with three touchdowns.

WHAT A PLAY!!! 👏 @BadgerFootball Wisconsin adds to their lead with an excellent TD! pic.twitter.com/DtbM11GHA7 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 7, 2024

Wisconsin’s defense in the past weeks was disappointing in all aspects, especially in terms of rushing. As Alabama gets ready to travel to Wisconsin with one of the best rushing offensives in the country the Badgers better have an improvement from last week.

Freshman Spotlight

Wisconsin’s freshman duo of Darrion Dupree and Dilin Jones helped get the win for the Badgers against South Dakota. They were able to take the field and burn six minutes of the clock.

Tide freshman Ryan Williams is a key player. Against Western Kentucky he totaled 139 receiving yards. DeBoer has high expectations for Williams:

Questions to Ask

The Alabama-Wisconsin matchup is loading up to be a good competition. Can the Badgers compete for a full game and will the Crimson Tide be the fourth-quarter team we saw last week and how strong are the teams secondaries?