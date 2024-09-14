Newberry Football Mauls Keystone Heights, 48-0

Share Facebook

Twitter

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Panthers dominated the Keystone Heights Indians en route to a 48-0 blowout Friday.

Running back Kaleb Woods led the outburst, as the junior standout rushed for 176 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries. The Newberry defense also showed out, even with the absence of University of Miami commit lineman Mykah Newton, blanking the Indians to stop a two-game losing streak.

How It Started

Newberry (2-2) received the opening kickoff under bright lights and rainy skies hoping to get on the scoreboard and build a lead quickly. The Panthers would do this to perfection, marching 44 yards before putting their first points up on the board. Senior quarterback Collin Dunmore found senior tight end for a 19 yard connection to notch the Wofford commit his first receiving touchdown of the season to give Newberry a 7-0 lead.

The Panthers defense then got to work, causing two straight three-and-outs, neutralizing the Keystone Heights (1-2) offense.

Rout Is On

Newberry extended the lead to 14-0 in a mere 1:29 of game time, resulting in an 8-yard rushing touchdown from Woods before the end of the first quarter. Woods, who averages 122 rushing yards per game, holds 10 D1 offers from the likes of Pittsburgh, Boston College and South Florida.

Newberry then broke the game open in the second quarter, touting offensive and special teams triumphs to cement the lead.

Freshman receiver Javeon Long took a screen pass 30 yards to the house to widen the gap to 21. After yet another three-and-out from the Panthers defense, Woods found the end zone on a 12-yard run to the outside for his second TD and a 27-0 Newberry lead.

The Newberry defense continued its excellence by stopping Keystone Heights, leading to an Indians punt that saw the Panthers go up 34-0 when junior defensive back Elijah Beckford made three tacklers miss on a 40-yard return for a TD.

MUST SEE! Newberry PR #21 Elijah Beckford (@Elijah_beckford) displays his shiftiness and brings this return 40 yds to the endzone! Panthers lead this game 34-0 with just a few minutes left in the 2nd QTR. #newberry #football #highschoolfootball #highschool #sports #recruittheN pic.twitter.com/27ZxH4QuNy — Charlie Jones (@NJGatorMedia) September 14, 2024

Newberry’s Defense

The defense produced one more signature moment when senior safety Malachi Lancaster recovered a fumble to give the offense yet another scoring chance.

The barrage of points for Newberry continued, as Woods racked up his third touchdown of the night on a 2-yard run up the middle, securing a 41-0 lead heading into halftime.

“My offensive line has played out of their minds tonight, fighting off the defense and giving me opportunities to score. As happy as I am with my performance, I have to attribute my success to them and bless them up.” — Panthers’ RB Kaleb Woods on rushing success heading into halftime

As the clock kept ticking continuously in the second half due to Newberry’s 41-point lead, Woods weaved through defenders and run 81 yards to record his fourth touchdown on the game to cement the final score.

When asked about his thoughts on Newberry’s commanding win, coach Ed Johnson said:

Newberry High School HC Ed Johnson (@DCCoachJ5) gives his thoughts after a huge 48-0 Panthers victory against Keystone Heights. The Panthers now have a bye week before facing a tough matchup against Palatka (4-1). @recruittheN #newberry #football #highschoolfootball #recruittheN pic.twitter.com/hu9pI1IOIW — Charlie Jones (@NJGatorMedia) September 14, 2024

Up Next

The Panthers will get some deserved rest in the form of a bye week and prepare for a second straight district matchup at the Palatka Panthers (4-1) on Sept. 27. Keystone Heights hopes to regroup and looks ahead to a home showdown Friday when the Dixie County Bears (2-2) travel from Cross City to take on the Indians.