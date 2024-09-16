Eagles’ Home Opener Lands On Prime Time

Share Facebook

The Philadelphia Eagles open their home schedule on Monday Night Football when they face the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons enter the matchup after a Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh and the Eagles start the first of three straight games against the NFC South.

Injury Report And Shifts For Eagles

Philadelphia heads into the 8:15 p.m. game without wide receiver A.J. Brown, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will make more shifts to the offense as the Eagles look for a way to attack the Falcons. Brown’s injury will likely lead to a change in the Falcons defense as well which leaves fans wondering how the team will make the adjustment.

During Week 1, the Eagles turned the ball over twice, but still defeated Green Bay. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is coming back from a tough start last week. Hurts put for 278 passing yards in their win over Green Bay after completing 20 of his 34 passes.

The Falcons struggled last week when quarterback Kirk Cousins threw a pair of interceptions and committed three turnovers.

Will Pitts Receive Warm Welcome Home?

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, a former UF standout, is returning home to Philly to play in his hometown stadium for the first time in his career. Will fans welcome Pitts? Pitts made his NFL debut against the Eagles in 2021 in Atlanta. Last week, Pitts recorded a touchdown and three catches.

Back to where it all began pic.twitter.com/A89Fadcl04 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 14, 2024

Kickoff

The contest will be carried on ESPN and ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF (at 7:30 p.m. pregame).