NFL Week 3 Brings Patriots-Jets Rivalry

Share Facebook

Twitter

The New England Patriots travel 206 miles southwest to take on the New York Jets for Thursday Night Football.

Rivalry

The Patriots-Jets rivalry has spanned more than 64 years with the first meeting between the teams Sept. 17, 1960 when the Patriots took a 28-24 win.

The rivalry is strong due to the proximity of the teams as well as the fact that both play in the AFC East. Since that first game in 1960, the teams have played each other at least twice a year since then. For a long time the Patriots dominated the series, putting the all-time record at 74-55-1. However, the Jets snapped a 15-game skid against the Patriots in last season’s finale by beating the Patriots 17-3 on Jan. 7.

Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett said there will be plenty of excitement at MetLife Stadium tonight:

Keys For Jets

This game brings the first look at Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers at home this season. The four-time NFL MVP suffered a torn Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with the Jets on Sept. 11 of the 2023 season.

Rodgers is primed to compete at MetLife Stadium:

Rodgers has thrown for 343 yards and three touchdowns in the season’s first two games.

The Jets have the oldest and the youngest players in the NFL on their roster.

Rodgers is 40 and rookie teammate Braelon Allen is half that, being only 20 years old.

The young wide receiver has been playing well in his first two games, rushing seven times for 33 yards, two receptions for 23 yards and two scores in Sunday’s 24-17 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Allen’s first score against Tennessee made him the youngest player to score a touchdown from scrimmage in the NFL since 1930.

Jets coach Robert Saleh emphasizes how he knew Allen had a bright future:

The Patriots have to keep a close eye on Allen to have a chance at taking control of this game.

Keys For Patriots

The Patriots have been solid on both ends of the line in their first two games. In Week 1, the Patriots’ defense held the Bengals to 70 yards. In Week 2, they held the Seahawks to 46 yards.

On offense, the Patriots have run for more than 170 yards in both games.

The Patriots have also not committed a turnover yet this season. Will the Jets be able to force the Patriots first turnover Thursday?

The Patriots shocked the Cincinnati Bengals with a 16-10 victory in Jerod Mayo’s debut as head coach.

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson shone with 25 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown. He had 21 carries for 81 yards with another touchdown in the team’s overtime loss to the Seahawks last Sunday.

In a game the Jets are predicted to win, the Patriots are coming in hot. It’s going to be a battle.

Game Time

The game will kick off at 8:15 tonight on Amazon Prime Video.