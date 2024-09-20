Florida Soccer Escapes With Draw At Kentucky

With a record of just 3-1-4 prior to the start of SEC play, the Florida Gators soccer team had plenty of room for improvement before its matchup at No. 20 Kentucky.

Unlike Florida, the Wildcats steamrolled their non-conference competition, going 8-0 , including a 2-0 upset against then ninth-ranked UCLA.

With conference play beginning, every SEC team had to prepare to face opponents from the deepest conference in the nation.

And Florida rose to the occasion Thursday, holding Kentucky to no goals for the first time this season in a 0-0 draw.

Getting In Behind

Early in the match, both teams made plans for scoring goals very clear. Both the Gators (3-1-5, 0-0-1 SEC) and Wildcats (8-0-1, 0-0-1) were trying to press high up the pitch to win the ball and get into the final third in a position to strike.

This was a viable strategy because both teams have pace up front. For Florida, those players were wingers Delaney Tellex and Vera Blom, who each scored in the team’s 3-0 win against Kennesaw State on Sept. 12.

But it was the Wildcats who were on the attack for most of the game. As Kentucky was the superior goal-scoring team, it was crucial for Florida to maintain structure in its back line. And it mostly was able to do.

Kentucky was generating chances early, earning two corners and forcing a great save onto the bar by Gators goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg in the 11th minute.

Goldberg also had to come out of the goal to bail out the back line several times throughout the match when balls were played in behind.

And like they did against Florida State, the Gators went with a high line at points to try and catch the Wildcats offsides. This tactic proved more successful against UK than it did in the FSU match.