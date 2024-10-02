New York Mets designated hitter J.D. Martinez hits a two-run single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning Tuesday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. [Benny Sieu-Imagn Images]

Mets Push Brewers To Brink Of Elimination In Wild Card Series

The New York Mets scored five runs in the fifth inning Tuesday to roll past the Milwaukee Brewers, 8-4, in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

The Mets are one win away from advancing to the next round of the Major League Baseball playoffs and a date with the Philadelphia Phillies (95-67).

Brewers Are Strong Team

As the two seed in the NL playoffs, Milwaukee was looking to roll past New York. The Mets knew this coming in, manager Carlos Mendoza acknowledge:

The Brewers, 5-0 against the Mets during the regular season, looked to continue their domination by taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Lead Didn’t Last Long

With that 2-0 deficit, the Mets were determined to fire back. With runners on first and second, Jesse Winker hit a two-run triple to right field to tie the game. Winker later scored on a flyout to give New York a 3-2 lead.

 

Some Chirping

What’s a playoff game without some tension? After the two-run hit, Winker had some strong words for Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames, who did not hold back by having some harsh words right back to Winker.

Mets Takeover

After the Brewers scored twice in the fourth to retake the lead at 4-3, the Mets took command in the fifth.

Jose Iglesias started the scoring with a RBI single that tied the game at 4-4. Mark Vientos followed with a two-run single for a 6-4 lead. J.D. Martinez then hit a two-run single to put New York up for good at 8-4.

Up Next

The Mets look to clinch the series in Game 2 tonight at 7:38. You can catch coverage of the game on ESPN and on radio at 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF at 7.

