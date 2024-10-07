Lots of Fines in the SEC

Share Facebook

A brand new AP Top 25 College Football Poll was released this weekend. Texas is back at No.1. Ohio State is No. 2, Oregon is at No.3, Penn State at No.4 and Georgia at No.5. These rankings come just days after some dominating wins from University of Arkansas, Vanderbilt University and the University of Georgia.

The Arkansas Razorbacks defeated the Tennessee Vols, 19-14, making Arkansas stand at No. 4 in the SEC rankings. With 1:17 left on the clock, Malachi Singleton scored on an 11-yard run bringing the Razorbacks to 19. Ja’Quinden Jackson had 57 yards and a touchdown on the night, while Andrew Armstrong recorded 9 receptions for 132 yards.

Fans flooded the field as Arkansas took home its big win. Since this is their second offense, the SEC has fined Arkansas $250,000.

The moment we won it 🤩 pic.twitter.com/vP1MCSZ7Q8 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 6, 2024

SEC Violations

Arkansas wasn’t the only team that got fined for storming the field. The SEC handed Vanderbilt an $100,000 fee for violating their field policies after the teams 40-35 win against Alabama. This was the team’s first ever win against a No.1 team.

The Vandy fans didn’t just storm the field, they took the goal post. Fans removed it from the property and traveled almost three miles to dump it in the Cumberland River. To prevent hazard, the local Nashville fire department removed the post from the river — leaving fans to remove pieces of it and auctioning it off online.

While it was a major win for both schools, they unfortunately went against policy stating that “institutions shall limit access to competition areas to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed or authorized individuals at all times.”

Andrew Allegretta makes the final call after Vanderbilt beat Alabama, encouraging fans to storm the field.

Georgia Beat Auburn

While fans were happy with the win, Coach Kirby Smart stated he was not. “I’m probably disappointed in our fans for the first time,” He said. “I thought that there was really a lack of affecting the game, crowd noise-wise, with passion and energy.” He continued with “(We’re) trying to have a home-field advantage like we’ve had when we’ve played against teams, and I can’t get crowd noise. That’s frustrating for me.”

Hopefully, Bulldog fans will be able to make Smart happy again next week against Mississippi State at the Dawgs home turf. This will be the first time that the 2 schools will be playing each other since the 2022 season.

Scott Howard from the Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network announces as Dillon Bell catches a 3 yard touchdown pass to give the Bulldogs a 28-10 lead