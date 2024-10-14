P.K. Yonge’s Hutchinson Expresses Himself On, Off Field

Share Facebook

Twitter

Jace Hutchinson, No. 23 for the P.K. Yonge football team, showcases his passion for the two things that inspire him: band and football.

Factors like time management, a strong support system and teamwork allow for both to be possible.

Balancing His Passions

P.K. Yonge band director Robert Marski said Hutchinson was the priority when he asked to be part of both. Allowing Hutchinson to participate in both of his passions was a “no brainer,” Marski said. Even though managing both can be challenging because both require a lot of commitment, Hutchinson always has a smile on his face.

Hutchinson fell in love with music when he was three years old. He would see the drummers playing at church and he wanted to be one of them.

A passion for music runs in the family, as his dad played the bass guitar. Ever since then, Hutchinson’s love for music has continued to grow. While he has grown to love other things like football, he has not lost his love for the drums.

From Rhythms To Game Days

Hutchinson’s dad acknowledged it would be hard for his son to balance both. As part of Hutchinson’s support system, he has and will continue to support whatever it is that his son wants to do, while reminding him to put his “academics” first. So far, Hutchinson has surpassed those expectations and has risen to the challenge of time management, thanks to the great support system of those around him.

Blue Wave football coach William Jackson said he knew Hutchinson was a great “athlete”, due to Hutchinson showcasing great athleticism. When Hutchinson shared that he had the desire to pursue football and music, Jackson was all in with the idea. Hutchinson highlighted the importance of “practicing your craft,” and if there are two things that someone shares passion for, then “make sure that’s what you can do.”

Next Step

While enjoying playing football and performing with the P.K Yonge marching band, Hutchinson’s focus is on reaching Berklee College of Music, a premier institute of music and the performing arts.

With the time, dedication and great support system around him, Hutchinson’s dad says the “sky is the limit.” And with his personality and work ethic he can get anywhere he wants.

Check out the full interview with Jace Hutchinson: