No. 14 Texas A&M VS Mississippi State

The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (5-1, 3-0 SEC) head to Starkville this Saturday, October 19, to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-5, 0-3 SEC) at 4:15 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

On the Rise

The Aggies are coming off a dominant win over then-No. 9 Missouri. Texas A&M remains one of only three teams in the SEC yet to lose a conference game. With time to rest and refine their game, the Aggies are expected to arrive in Starkville focused and poised on improvement after addressing areas of weakness.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has emphasized a “growth mindset” throughout the season. He has continued urging his team to continually push for improvement, regardless of recent success. The Aggies are determined to take each opponent seriously and build on their performance week by week.

Junior running back Le’Veon Moss is a player to watch, having set a career-high with 138 rushing yards and three touchdowns against Missouri. Moss currently ranks second in the SEC in rushing yards per game, averaging 101.5 yards. On defense, sophomore defensive back Marcus Ratcliffe has emerged as a playmaker with three interceptions over the last five games. Junior defensive lineman Nic Scourton, who leads the Aggies with 4.5 sacks, will be key in pressuring Mississippi State’s freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr.

When asked about what the team focused on during the bye week, Coach Elko highlighted the importance of addressing internal miscues that continue to affect the Aggies’ performance.

Bulldogs’ Learning Curve

Mississippi State surprised many by staying competitive against No. 5 Georgia in Athens last Saturday. Despite their struggles this season, the Bulldogs showed resilience against a top-tier opponent.

Mississippi State’s offense currently ranks 81st in the nation in scoring, while their defense sits at 110th. A thin offensive line has hampered the team’s rushing attack. However, the Bulldogs’ their ability to execute explosive plays against Georgia is a promising sign as they return home. Texas A&M will need to tighten their coverage to limit big plays from MSU.

Coach Elko praised Van Buren’s composure and stressed the need for the Aggies to control the explosive potential of Mississippi State’s offense this weekend.

Series Showdown

This matchup has been a closely contested series, with both teams holding eight wins apiece in their 16 previous meetings. Texas A&M has historically struggled on the road in recent years, but the team broke that trend earlier this season with a win at Florida. Nevertheless, Starkville presents a different kind of challenge, with the Bulldogs’ iconic cowbells creating a notoriously hostile environment for visiting teams.

Despite Mississippi State’s current record, their recent performances indicate they are a team on the rise. Having faced two top-10 teams on the road, the Bulldogs return to Starkville hungry for a win. Texas A&M knows that there are no easy games in the SEC. If the Aggies want to maintain their perfect conference record, they’ll need to bring their best on Saturday.

Every SEC matchup is a battle, and this game will be no exception. Texas A&M will need to be prepared for a tough contest in Starkville.