Santa Fe Volleyball Sets Sights On Another District Title

Santa Fe Player serves during the third set [Isabella Ruiz]

ALACHUA — The top seed Santa Fe volleyball team swept four seed Lake Weir on Tuesday to advance to the 4A District 5 championship match against two seed Crystal River at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Crystal River (12-13) also swept three seed Eastside (11-13) to advance in Tuesday’s other semifinal. Santa Fe (18-7) won its semifinal 25-10, 25-10, 25-5.

Raiders Roll

Senior Gia McGrew led the Raiders in kills with 14 and junior Brooke Findley followed with 12 kills. Junior Gracyn Marshall also stood out with 10 digs, 9 aces and 25 assists.

McGrew and Marshall, SFHS captains, both expressed their confidence in this team.

“We are working toward a state championship, this season and next,” Marshall said.

McGrew and Marshall are committed to play volleyball at the collegiate level. McGrew will be graduating early to start her volleyball career at the University of Iowa. Marshall will return for her senior season and then will continue playing at the University of West Florida.

Photo Gallery [Isabella Ruiz]