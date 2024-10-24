Magic Rout Heat Behind Banchero’s 33 points

Share Facebook

Twitter

The 2024 NBA regular season is here.

In a state rivalry game to open the season Wednesday, the Miami Heat fell 116-97 to the Orlando Magic in the Kaeseya Center.

Second-Half Turnaround

The game was pretty even for the first two quarters, with the first quarter tied 32-32.

All tied up after 1 pic.twitter.com/kgnHHOcTGY — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 24, 2024

The Magic took control in the third quarter when they outscored the Heat 39-18. The momentum was too much for the Heat to come back in the fourth.

Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Gary Harris all had strong third quarters for the Magic.

The Magic are on a bit of a franchise comeback by getting a little better every year.

They finished the 2022-23 season 13th in the Eastern Conference. Then bounced back last season by finishing fifth in the conference.

The Heat have remained consistent in the middle of the pack the past couple of seasons. Since the 2022-23 season, Miami has finished eighth in the Eastern Conference. In the 2021-22 season, they finished first.

The Magic looked hot and seemed as if they had improved on different levels. One being their 3-point shooting. The Magic shot a league-low 903 3s last season. The Magic tried 27 shots before the first half was over which is a high for 3-pointers attempted in a first half for the Magic. Harris had 18 points for the Magic, all coming from beyond the arc.

Key Players

Banchero shone with 33 points and 11 rebounds. He is coming off of a strong 2023-2024 season when he averaged 22.5 points a night to lead the Magic. Banchero is now the sixth player who scored at least 30 in a season opener for the Magic.

Wagner added 23 points.

Thanks to the performances of these two, the Magic spoiled the Heats “Pat Riley Court” night.

It will now and forever be Pat Riley Court. A big thank you to everyone from Pat himself. pic.twitter.com/zg1Wx8FpOW — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 24, 2024

Former UCLA star Jaime Jaquez Jr. came off the bench for the Heat to put up 13 points in just 19 minutes on the court.

The Heat’s star Jimmy Butler only scored three points. He was 1 for 8 from the field. A true Butler game is what the Heat need to spark their energy and possibly win.

The top performers for the Heat were Terry Rozier with 19, Nikola Jovic with 15 and Tyler Herro with 14.

Tyler said sit back, relax and enjoy the 3 pic.twitter.com/yMQncaVoih — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 24, 2024

The Magic looked strong on both sides of the ball which was too much for the Heat.

Up Next

The Magic have their home opener Friday against the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m.

The Heat travel for their first away game this season against the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. Saturday.