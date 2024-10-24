Baltimore Defeats Tampa Bay, 41-31, In Tampa

Share Facebook

The Baltimore Ravens kept on rolling as they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 Monday night at Raymond James Stadium.

Jumping into the W column❗ pic.twitter.com/TF1muP7hKf — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 22, 2024

Baltimore improved to 5-2 after their fifth consecutive game. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was spectacular by completing 17 of 22 passes for 281 yards and five touchdowns.

Tampa Bay started the game with a quick score in the first quarter when quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Evans. That touchdown pass made Evans the fifth fastest receiver to 100 touchdown catches in NFL history.

GOAT 🐐💯@MikeEvans13_ becomes the fifth fastest player to 100 career receiving TDs in NFL history, behind only Hall-of-Famers Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens & Marvin Harrison. pic.twitter.com/2sV2zmo2jK — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 22, 2024

Rough Second Q uarter For Tampa

The Buccaneers (4-3) struggled to get anything going in the second quarter when things kept going from bad to worse. Evans, the All-Pro receiver, went down midway through the second quarter after grabbing his hamstring while attempting a touchdown catch that fell incomplete. He missed the rest of the game.

After Evans went down, Mayfield went on to throw two interceptions to Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who also went down with an injury and did not return.

Ravens’ Unstoppable Offense

Baltimore’s offense was virtually unstoppable and Tampa had no answer for Jackson, the reigning MVP, and running back Derrick Henry.

The Ravens star running back could not be stopped as he rushed for 169 yards on 15 carries and also had a receiving touchdown.

While Jackson looks to be in MVP form while picking apart the Buccaneers defense, Rashod Bateman was also a big help Monday by catching four passes for 121 yards and one touchdown.

Buccaneers Fall Short

Despite Tampa trailing most of the game, it attempted a comeback late in the fourth by scoring two touchdowns, one after recovering an onside kick.

As if the Buccaneers were not already having a rough night, when their second-best receiver Chris Godwin went down with an injury with 43 seconds left in the game and had to be carted off the field.

Pending the status of Evans and Godwin it will be tough sledding for Tampa being without its best receivers for extended periods of time.