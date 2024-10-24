NFL Week Eight Prime-Time Picks

Share Facebook

Big news everyone – we get a little break. It’ll be a lighter primetime slate this week in the NFL. We don’t have to wake up early Sunday for an international game or stay up later than usual for a second Monday Night Football game.

What we do get are some fun matchups and storylines, which is what football is all about (right???)!

For the uninitiated, the concept is simple. I’ll make picks against the spread for the three prime-time games in the NFL this week. Let’s get into it.

Thursday Night Football – Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Rams (+2.5)

The 5-1 Vikings are coming off their first loss of the season. They fell in an NFC North battle to the Detroit Lions in what was a thrilling 31-29 game. Now, on a short week, they’re small favorites against the struggling Rams and I think it’s a case of the market overreacting to the loss.

Has quarterback Sam Darnold been as incredible as he was at the start of the season? No. But he hasn’t reverted into his not-good-at-football old self. Against the Lions, he completed 22-of-27 passes for 259 yards, one touchdown and one interception. In theory, the Rams defense should be a get-right, as they’re allowing 364.3 yards per game, No. 26 in the league.

In reality, though, it might not be so easy. Take a look at how that defense has limited explosive plays the past four games.

On the other side of the ball, the matchup will be just as interesting. The Vikings defense is coming off its worst performance of the season. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ aggressiveness was exploited by the Lions. If you’ve paid attention, though, that isn’t a huge surprise.

The Rams offense won’t be as successful as the Lions. They’re averaging only 19 points per game, have been dealing with injuries all year long and might look different soon. Reports have receiver Cooper Kupp on the trade block.

With all this taken into consideration, I think the Vikings will get back in the win column, led by a bounce-back performance from their defense.

Verdict: Vikings -3

Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers (-4.5)

The San Francisco 49ers might be the Dallas Cowboys boogeyman at this point (at least externally). San Fran has ended Dallas’ season twice in the past three years and are on a three-game win streak against the Cowboys.

This year, neither team has been as good as prior years, especially for regular-season standards. Dallas, coming off a bye week, is 3-3 with owner Jerry Jones lighting fires every week.

I mean, what are you talking about Jerry?

The 49ers, 3-4, just lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, making them 0-5 against Patrick Mahomes and company. To make matters worse, they lost receiver Brandon Aiyuk for the season with an ACL and MCL tear.

In other words, both of these teams are in shambles right now. I think the Cowboys simply can’t beat the 49ers and are going to be bullied on the defensive side of the ball. San Fran will run all over them and we’ll get some more quotes for Jones after the game.

Verdict: San Francisco -4.5

Monday Night Football: New York Giants @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-6.5)

Who knows who’s starting at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers? I can guess, in fact I can feel strongly in one direction, but I can’t be sure because coach Mike Tomlin won’t tell us.

Yeah, that’s probably just another way of saying Russell Wilson is going to start again, and I can’t be mad at that! In Wilson’s first start last Sunday night, he threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns in the 37-15 win against the New York Jets. That’s the most points the Steelers have scored all season.

That defense has allowed only 298.4 yards per game, eighth best in the league. Sorry Daniel Jones.

Yeah, Jones and the Giants offense will have a long day. Honestly, they’ve had a lot of long days this season. Against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, they scored three points. Against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago, they scored seven points.

Their saving grace might be the fact they play in Pittsburgh, because if this one was in New York …

Yikes.

I actually don’t think there’s any saving grace here. Pittsburgh is going to roll, because New York is terrible.

Verdict: Pittsburgh -6.5

Odds and information are based on date of writing (Wednesday).