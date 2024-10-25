No. 21 Missouri Meets No. 15 Alabama in Crucial SEC Showdown

Share Facebook

No. 21 Missouri is in Tuscaloosa this weekend to face No. 15 Alabama in a crucial matchup for both team’s playoff hopes. The game will take place during Alabama’s homecoming weekend.

Missouri (6-1) is fresh off a comeback victory against Auburn, in which the former squad trailed for much of the second half.

Missouri graduate quarterback Brady Cook exited the contest in the second quarter with an ankle injury. Cook reportedly went to the hospital for an MRI during the matchup. After his results came out as negative, however, Cook re-entered the game in the fourth quarter and led a 17-play drive late in the fourth quarter to win the game.

17 plays. 95 yards. SIX. MISSOURI TAKES THE LEAD WITH 46 SECONDS TO PLAY 🚨@MizzouFootball x 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/qMFJxyBoiJ — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 19, 2024

Meanwhile, Alabama (5-2) is coming off a close loss on the road against Tennessee last Saturday. The two squads would trade the lead multiple times, with a Tennessee touchdown with six minutes to go proving to be the difference.

High Stakes Matchup

The matchup will likely prove to be massive for both squads, as they each look to secure a spot in the newly revamped 12-team College Football Playoff. A ranked matchup for both would be a crucial addition to their 2024 resumes, while a loss all but eliminates the loser from playoff contention.

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz spoke on the importance of the matchup.

Offensive Woes For The Crimson Tide

Since Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe’s incredible performance against No. 2 Georgia, the redshirt junior has struggled under center. In the three contests since his breakthrough against the Bulldogs, Milroe’s completion percentage has decreased in every game, while he has thrown five interceptions compared to three touchdowns.

Alabama’s rushing offense has also stalled since its matchup against Georgia. Starting running back Jam Miller, who averaged 9.1 yards per carry coming into the Georgia matchup, has averaged 3.5 yards per carry in the last two games.

Questions Surround Missouri

Missouri fans will anxiously be looking at the injury report Saturday. After his ankle injury against Auburn, Cook has been limited in practice throughout the week. Cook was listed as ‘doubtful’ on Missouri’s Wednesday injury report. Should Cook be unable to play, redshirt sophomore Drew Pyne would make his first start for the Tigers.

Missouri’s rushing attack is also a question mark going into the contest. Starting running back Nate Noel will miss the game after being ruled out due to a foot injury suffered against Auburn. Redshirt senior Marcus Carroll is currently slated to receive the majority of the carries for the Tigers.

Keys to Victory

Running a make-shift offense, Missouri will also need to rely on its running identity. Missouri ran the ball on 50% of all plays coming into the contest, often utilizing an option offense. The Tigers will rely on Carroll and true freshman running back Kewan Lacy to carry the load for the offense.

Missouri will also need star receiver Luther Burden III to help out more in the pass game. Coming off a 1,200 yard receiving season in 2023, Burden has struggled to pick up where he left off this season. Burden recorded just 49 receiving yards against Auburn, his second-lowest tally of the season.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer spoke on his secondary coming into the matchup.

For Alabama, much of the battle will be to not beat itself. Coming into the matchup, Alabama ranks 128th out of 134 Division 1 teams in penalties per game, averaging 78.1 penalty yards per contest. Penalties proved to be the difference against Tennessee, as the Crimson Tide had 115 yards off of 15 penalties.

The Alabama offense will need to rely on Milroe getting back on track. In his two winning SEC efforts, Milroe has averaged 291.5 passing yards with seven touchdowns, compared to 274.5 passing yards and three touchdowns in his two losing efforts.

Missouri will take on Alabama at 3:30 on Saturday, on ESPN.