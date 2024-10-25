Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars VS Green Bay Packers Preview

Preston Allen October 25, 2024

The Jacksonville Jaguars will play host to the Green Bay Packers this Sunday at 1 p.m.

Jacksonville (2-5) comes into Sunday’s contest in third place in the AFC South. Things have looked sluggish for the Jaguars early this season, who have lost five of their first seven games while averaging just 20 points a game. It certainly hasn’t matched the expectations set for this new offense, raising questions about whether the Doug Pederson experiment in Jacksonville is coming to an end.

On the other hand, Green Bay (5-2) has put together a couple of gritty wins this season. As a result, the Packers are currently sitting tied for second in a competitive NFC North. Green Bay has found success getting the ball in space to its plethora of pass catchers.

Key Playmakers

Coming into the game, wideout Jayden Reed leads all Packers receivers with 29 catches for 452 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Josh Jacobs has also gotten the ground game going, rushing for 540 yards and a touchdown on the year.

The Jaguars have found a spark in rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who has tallied 30 receptions for 513 yards and four touchdowns. With running back Travis Etienne dealing with injuries this year, the Jags have turned to Tank Bigsby on the ground. Entering this weekend, Bigsby has ran for 415 yards this season and four touchdowns.

Nevertheless, when talking about the playmakers of these teams, it all comes down to the quarterback position. Green Bay’s Jordan Love has tallied over 1300 passing yards to go along with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Meanwhile, Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence has thrown for over 1,500 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

Injury Updates

Both teams come into Sunday banged up. The Packers have listed Reed, wideout Christian Watson (hand), linebacker Quay Walker (concussion), defensive lineman Kenny Clark (toe) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin) all as questionable for Sunday’s game.

For the Jaguars, Etienne (hamstring), Evan Engram (hamstring), wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee), defensive end Arik Armstead (shoulder) and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (foot) are all questionable for Sunday’s game as well.

Expect both teams to target their young receivers early and often in what should be a back-and-forth contest.

