Buccaneers And Falcons Set To Face Off In NFC South Showdown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, October 27, at 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

Tampa Bay (4-3) currently ranks second in the NFC South. Meanwhile, Atlanta (4-3) sits atop the division. This game will determine who will take the lead in the division going forward.

The Buccaneers are coming off of a 41-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, while the Falcons are coming 0ff of a 34-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday.

In the first matchup between these two squads earlier in the season, the Falcons defeated the Buccaneers 36-30 in overtime.

With one second left in the fourth quarter, Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins was able to get the ball to the 52-yard line, leading the Falcons to a field goal. This, in turn, tied up the game and ultimately led the Falcons to victory.

This Sunday, however, the Buccaneers will have home-field advantage.

Key Players Out

The Buccaneers will be playing without some crucial players. In the game against the Ravens, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans to a hamstring injury suffered a hamstring injury. He is predicted to be back in the coming weeks. The Bucs also lost wide receiver Chris Godwin to a dislocated ankle, which will likely sideline him for the rest of the season.

Here’s Baker Mayfield’s opening statement on Chris Godwin’s injury: pic.twitter.com/hoJ7qdjc61 — River Wells (@riverhwells) October 22, 2024

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield leads the NFL with 18 touchdown passes on the 2024 season. Out of his 18 touchdowns, 11 went to Godwin and Evans. The Buccaneers are working to quickly adjust their offense for this divisional rivalry matchup on Sunday. The Bucs will turn to other wide receivers, such as Sterling Shepard and Trey Palmer.

The Atlanta Falcons also have some players who look to be limited coming into this weekend.

Week 8 Injury Report – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons (10/27/24): https://t.co/yZJN4IErpX pic.twitter.com/mOYBM4Xcfs — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) October 24, 2024

Both the Falcons and the Buccaneers are ready to compete in Sunday’s game to determine which squad will take the lead in the NFC South as we near the midway point of the 2024 season.