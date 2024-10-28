Monday Night Football: Giants vs. Steelers

Share Facebook

The New York Giants and The Pittsburg Steelers finish Week 8 tonight in Pittsburgh with kickoff at 8:15 PM. The Steelers are coming off of a high after defeating the Jets last Sunday. The Giants on the other hand are in danger with a 2-5 record and two back-to-back losses.

Steelers Coming Off High

After Last Sunday, the Steelers scored the most points this season in a 37-15 victory over the New York Jets. The Steelers sit at 5-2 and plan to continue their winning streak after tonight’s game against the struggling 2-5 New York Giants.

Russell Wilson played well last week as his Steelers debut took off with two touchdowns in the air as well as a rushing touchdown over Aaron Rodgers.

Giants Disappoint

Looking to bounce back, the Giants took two back-to-back losses against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers have a great defense with linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

24 HOURS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vo2VLXYsIL — New York Giants (@Giants) October 28, 2024

ESPN Analytics favor the Steelers with a 71.4% chance of wining in tonight’s game. It will be interesting to see the Giants perform under the pressure. They will be looking to turn around their record but is it possible at this point?

Swamp to Steel City

The Steelers hold a few former Florida Gators including running back La’Mical Perine, wide receiver Van Jefferson, and linebacker Jeremiah Moon. Perine and Jefferson went into the 2020 draft together. All were coached at Florida by Dan Mullen.

Perine was a huge asset to Florida, rushing for 1,502 yards and 13 touchdowns, 432 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions. He was drafted to the New York Jets in the fourth round and he eventually won two Superbowl rings with the Chiefs.

Van Jefferson tallied 1,160 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns in 26 games. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams and won a Superbowl.

Moon played 36 games under Mullen and recovered two fumbles. He went undrafted in 2022 and signed with the Baltimore Ravens as a free agent.