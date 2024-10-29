Florida Soccer Closes the Season on Wednesday

Share Facebook

The Florida Soccer team ends their season on Wednesday as they host Tennessee at Donald R. Dizney Stadium. This match was rescheduled due to Hurricane Helene earlier in October. The Gators and Volunteers will play 34 days later than the originally scheduled date.

What’s at Stake?

The Gators are mathematically eliminated from the SEC Tournament due to their recent losses to Alabama and Oklahoma. Although Florida is out, Tennessee needs to win on Wednesday to be eligible for the SEC Tournament. If the Volunteers do win they will head into the SEC Tournament as the ninth seed. The Gators have the ability to spoil the Volunteers season by clinching a win on Wednesday.

Final from the Diz Our last home game is Wednesday, October 30th at 7pm vs. Tennessee.#GoGators | Presented by @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/84SkOnexW3 — Gators Soccer (@GatorsSoccer) October 27, 2024

Season Stats

The Florida Gators have a record of 4-7-6. Freshman Vera Blom leads the team in goals scored with three as she has made a huge impact in her first season as a Gator. Following her is Delaney Tellex, Lauren Donovan and Lena Bailey with two goals a piece.

GOALLLLL! Vera Bloom ties it up with her first collegiate goal ✔️#GoGators pic.twitter.com/vSbQVFnMR3 — Gators Soccer (@GatorsSoccer) August 25, 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers have a season record of 7-5-4. Leading in goals for the Vols is Macaira Midgley and Sammi Woods at four each.

Senior Sendoff

As the 2024 season comes to a close, 11 players will dawn the orange and blue for the last time this Wednesday. These Gator seniors were celebrated earlier this season during their match against Georgia on October 13. Among the names of seniors include regular starters: Madison Young, Daviana Vaka and Emilee Hauser. The Gators hope to send-off their seniors with a win to end the 2024 season.

Bohon’s Thoughts

Samantha Bohon, head coach of the Florida Gators, will complete her third season with the Gators on Wednesday. After the team’s loss against Oklahoma this past Sunday she stated in her post-game interview, “I’m really, really, really proud of the fight so I’m sad for our players, because they deserved more than this,” said the head coach.

The frustration of how this season has unfolded does not go unnoticed as they aim to end it on a positive note this Wednesday.

Tune In

You can catch live coverage of the Gators and Volunteers match at ESPN 98.1 FM and 850 AM starting at 6:50 p.m., on Wednesday. It is also available for streaming on SEC Network+.