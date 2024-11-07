Struggles Continue For Heat, Magic

Share Facebook

The Miami Heat (3-4) and the Orlando Magic (3-6) lost again Wednesday night, as their rough starts to the season continue. The Heat started their six-game road trip Wednesday night blowing a 15-point lead to the Phoenix Suns (7-1) to fall 115-112, while the Magic lost to the Indiana Pacers (4-4) 118-111. The Magic finished off their five-game road trip, losing all of them and extending their losing streak to six games. It wasn’t any better for Miami, as they have now lost two in a row, and three-of-four.

Miami Ran Out of Heat

Miami was looking to get its six-game road trip off to a good start with a win in Phoenix last night and played well all night long. They led by as much as 15 points midway through the third quarter, even leading 87-84 at the beginning of the fourth. Unfortunately, the Suns fourth-quarter rally led by Kevin Durant was just too much for the Heat to handle.

Tyler Herro led all Heat players last night with 28 points, shooting 9-for-15 from the field with five three-pointers made.

The Heat will try and bounce back Friday night when they take on Denver Nuggets (5-3).

Orlando is All Out of Magic

It’s been tough sledding for Orlando this year, and Wednesday night’s loss was just another reason why. The Magic were trying to snap a five-game losing streak heading into the game but could never really establish any sort of lead or momentum against the Pacers last night. Indiana led for virtually the entire game; a big reason for it was how balanced they were offensively.

Indiana had six guys in double-digits, with five of the six posting at least 17 points.

Franz Wagner carried the Magic offense last night, with his 28 points on 10-for-23 shooting.

Fortunately, Orlando heads back home and will look to get back in the win column Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans (3-6).