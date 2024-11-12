Hunter-led Newberry Boys Soccer Starts Season Strong

Share Facebook

The Newberry Panthers opened their boys soccer season in a big way last Tuesday by routing the Saint Francis Catholic Wolves 8-0.

The Panthers appeared in top form, especially in the attack and defensive midfield, to drop the host Wolves to 0-2.

Scorefest

Senior striker Eli Hunter kicked off the scoring in the 9th minute after a beautiful throwing assist from the junior keeper Cayden Francis. Hunter added three more goals, including the game-ending eighth goal.

Sophomore midfielder Lucas Nowels had a hat trick of his own for the Panthers. Nowels’ first goal came from a beautiful strike at the top of the box. Nowels also provided lots of chaos in the midfield to generate offensive opportunities off turnovers.

Shot Happy

The Panthers took 36 shots on goal. The Wolves did not get pushed over easily. Their back line held strong on many plays, causing errant shots and passes. Also, the Wolves had 13 saves.

Scoring opportunities came frequently in the match, but good ones took great coordination and play from the Panthers to come about and convert on.

The Panthers’ ball movement was another key to their success. Every level of the Panthers’ squad delivered great passes. Senior midfielder Keegan Lowry assisted on four goals.

Big Game Hunter

Hunter highlighted his teammates and coaching staff after his four-goal performance. Hunter sets his sights on winning the district championship.

Up Next

The Panthers play at Eastside at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Wolves defeated Trenton 3-0 on Tuesday and will play at Ocala North Marion at 6 p.m. Friday.