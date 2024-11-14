Vanderbilt Enters Bye at the Right Time

Share Facebook

The Vanderbilt Commodores (6-4, SEC: 3-3), have certainly surpassed expectations this season. In the preseason they were picked to finish dead last in the SEC, with a win total set at just 2.5. This band of misfits has used the nationwide doubt to fuel this revival-type season. A big reason for the success this season has the been the play of quarterback Diego Pavia. The New Mexico State transfer has been a breath of fresh air compared to the subpar quarterback play in recent history.

The strong play by this frisky offense has led to massive wins this season over then No.1 Alabama, Kentucky, Auburn, and Virginia Tech. Even though it was a loss, the Commodores gave No. 3 Texas all they could handle in a close three-point loss.

Davey O'Brien Award Semifinalist ⚓️ Diego Pavia pic.twitter.com/bnFMg23DHi — Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) November 12, 2024

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Vanderbilt has the chance to play spoiler alert to some teams in the hunt for the SEC and the College Football Playoff. After the bye week, it’s off to Baton Rouge for LSU, and then finishing the regular season off at home against in-state rival Tennessee.

Getting Healthy for the Stretch Run

Like all teams, the bye week is an important time to get healthy. That certainly applies to Vanderbilt. Pavia went down with a lower body injury in last week’s loss to South Carolina and will not practice this week. However, he hopes to be ready enough for LSU. Head coach Clark Lea is optimistic that his star quarterback will be ready, “He says he’s feeling well. He says he needs this week, but we’ll plan on him being with us at practice on Sunday and having a normal week.”

This would not be the first time that Pavia has played through injury this season. A lower body injury against Kentucky and a shoulder injury suffered in the Texas loss have tried their best to slow him down but they couldn’t.