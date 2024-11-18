UConn’s Auriemma Ties NCAA Wins Record

Share Facebook

UConn women’s basketball team coach Geno Auriemma added another memento to his trophy case Friday, tying the NCAA win record with his 1,216th after his No. 2 Huskies took down No. 15 North Carolina, 69-58.

Auriemma will have many chances to beat this record before the end of the year.

Making History

The old record, set by Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, stands for both women’s and men’s basketball. VanDerveer retired last season, opening the door for Auriemma to set the record this season.

Auriemma has won 11 National Championships his 40-year career at UConn, boasting an all-time record of 1,216-162. Along with former Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, VanDerveer and Auriemma are the only collegiate basketball coaches to reach 1,200 wins in their careers. Krzyzewski holds the men’s record for wins at 1,202.

Tennessee legend Pat Summit sits third in all-time with 1,098 wins.

How it Happened

The Huskies made easy work of the Tar Heels getting their first win against a ranked opponent this season. It was the team’s third win of the year.

Senior Paige Bueckers led the Huskies with 29 points, scoring 16 in the first quarter. She shot 12 of 21 from the floor and 50% from 3-point range. Freshman Sarah Strong was also a strong contributor, grabbing 13 rebounds, six assists and five blocks.

For the Tar Heels, junior Indya Nivar led the team with 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Up Next

Auriemma will have a chance to capture the record when the Huskies play host to Farleigh Dickinson at 7 p.m. Wednesday. UConn will look to improve to 4-0 on the year against the 4-1 Knights.