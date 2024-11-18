Early Season Miami Heat, Injuries Remain an Issue

Share Facebook

Having only played 12 games this year, it’s way too early to judge the Heat’s season so far. They sit at 5-7 after losing their last game, but this early in the season there’s likely no cause for concern. With key players missing games due to injury, will this start to hurt them in the long run?

Game Overview

With Jimmy Butler missing his third straight game yesterday, the Heat were without their best player once again. The Miami Heat have lived off the “next man up” mentality for a while now, with injuries plaguing this team ever since their 2020 trip to the finals. In times of need, the Heat look to their other playmakers in Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. These guys stepped up yesterday with Adebayo scoring 24 and Herro dropping 28. Duncan Robinson also had 20. Despite Miami having three players score 20+ points, it wasn’t enough. Miami fell to the Indiana Pacers 119 to 110. The Pacers’ leading scorer was Myles Tuner with 34. Indiana had an even attack with the scoring, with three players scoring over 20 points. With the loss, Miami has not lost three of their last 5 games.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 7 threes & counting for Tyler tonight pic.twitter.com/1tdVm39EcY — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 18, 2024

Injury Report

The biggest question being asked right now is when will Jimmy Butler be ready to play again. There is no doubt that he is the leader of the team and they function better with him on the court. However, Butler wasn’t the only Heat player to be added to the list of those questionable for tonight’s game. Jaime Jaquez Jr. left Sundays game with a left ankle injury after stepping on TJ McConnell’s foot. Jaquez left in the third quarter and was surprised to be taken out of the game. Jaquez has had a frequent problem with ankle sprains in his career and believes he can handle it well. Jimmy Butler was initially expected to suit up against the Pacers Sunday, but now his availability is up in the air again for tonight’s game against the 76ers. Butler has missed the last four games with an ankle injury.

Jaime Jaquez being helped to the locker room after twisting his ankle pic.twitter.com/F3PSSAbEyA — Heat Clips 🎬 (@Demar305) November 17, 2024

The Replacement

Haywood Highsmith has been getting increased playing time in Butler’s absence, and has mostly been playing his role. Highsmith struggled big time in the loss against the Pacers though, missing all six field goal attempts he put up. He played 22 minutes and scored zero points with four rebounds. This was a complete 180 from Highsmith’s previous game in which he went 6-6 from the field with two three pointers for 14 points. Inconsistency has hurt the Heat on several occasions this year to go along with their injury issues. With Butler likely to miss tonight’s game, Highsmith will have another chance to bounce back.

Tonight’s game

The Heat play at home today hosting the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers own the second worst record in the NBA at the moment, sitting at 2-10. The 76ers are another team struggling with injuries, albeit their healthy players aren’t making much of a difference either. 76ers star Joel Embiid has only played in two games this season and is listed as questionable for tonight’s game with an illness. This will be Embiid’s 11th missed game and third different reason for being absent. Embiid previously suffered a knee injury and served a suspension. Fans of the 76ers and the NBA have voiced their opinions on Embiid’s frequent absences, with many calling for the MVP center to be traded. Also on the 76ers injury report is point guard Tyrese Maxey, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury.