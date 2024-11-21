Hawthorne to Face Lafayette in Rural Finals

Share Facebook

Twitter

After a 56-0 blowout of Branford, Hawthorne (8-1) is set to host Lafayette (7-4) for the second playoff game of the 2024 FSHAA Rural Football bracket.

Hawthorne’s Sweep

Last week, Hawthorne cruised to a win over the Buccaneers. Head coach Cornelius Ingram said he was pleased with his team’s effort.

Senior running back Keenon Johnson rushed for over 100 yards (166) against Branford, scoring two touchdowns on only five carries. Another key player for Hawthorne was senior quarterback Adrian Curtis. Last week, he threw for 143 yards.

Defensively, Hawthorne let up no points, solidifying the win for the team.

Lafayette’s Close Win

Lafayette faced Cottondale last Friday in a narrow, one-point win (43-42).

Junior quarterback Tywan K. Williamson threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Jordan Murphy picked up 93 receiving yards and one touchdown. Coach Ingram mentioned that Murphy is a player his staff is looking out for.

The Matchup

Although this will be the first time these teams face off this season, the coaches have a long history. Ingram and Lafayette coach Marcus Edwards played each other in high school. They graduated the same year, and both later returned to coach their respective high school teams.

Coach Ingram said he has a lot of respect for Edwards and his program.

Both teams are on a win streak, Lafayette with five and Hawthorne with six straight victories.

Each team has shown off its competitiveness throughout the last several games. Coach Ingram mentioned that his players and coaching staff understand how important it is to continue to stay motivated at the playoff stage.

For both teams, it will be important to embrace the playoffs and their opponent. With that in mind, Hawthorne has the home field advantage.

Kickoff

The game is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The winner of this matchup will face off next Friday against the winner of the Williston-Fort White game.