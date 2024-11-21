Share Facebook

This week’s edition of Thursday Night Football features the Pittsburgh Steelers heading to Cleveland to face the Browns at 8:15.

Even coming off the high of a division win and taking first spot in the AFC North, the Steelers may be walking into a trap. On paper, the 8-2 Steelers should wipe the floor with the 2-8 Browns, but in this rivalry, records can almost be entirely dismissed.

Showtime for Jameis Winston

The Browns are familiar with quarterback struggles. Deshaun Watson has only seen 12 starts since he was traded to the Browns in 2020. Even when he did play, he produced the worst statistical season of his career before suffering a ruptured Achilles. He finished with a league-worst 23.5 QBR with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

All this to say it all falls on Jamies Winston, who has only seen action three times with the Browns, to upset the Steelers. Somehow, Winston has never faced Pittsburgh in his decade-long NFL career. Now he has a rivalry challenge in front of him in his first season as a Brown. In two of his games with the Browns, Winston threw for more than 300 yards, but against two of the worst pass defenses in the NFL. In last week’s game against the Saints, he threw no picks.

Cleveland held its own against New Orleans through three quarters. Receiver Jerry Jeudy was the star of the show, tallying 142 yards and an 89-yard touchdown.

Jerry takes it all the way for 89 yards!!#CLEvsNO on Fox and NFL+ pic.twitter.com/ay1THpeKW2 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 17, 2024

After tying it up in the third quarter, the Browns allowed 21 points from the Saints in the fourth. That can’t happen against a Pittsburgh team that ranks seventh in fourth quarter points per game.

Also count on a dominant performance from Browns running back Nick Chubb. In week 2 of the 2023 season, Chubb suffered a career ending knee injury. Tonight’s game will be his first time playing the Steelers again. He has since struggled in his return but expect some deep balls to the four-time Pro-Bowl player tonight.

Pittsburgh’s Momentum

The Steelers are heading to Cleveland full of confidence following their 18-12 win over the Ravens. Their pass defense was the star of the primetime matchup, holding Lamar Jackson to a 48% completion rating. Pittsburgh also forced three turnovers, including an interception and two fumble recoveries.

The Steelers’ offense is another story. After putting up 28 points against the Commanders and averaging 28.2 points per game, all 18 of Pittsburgh’s points against Baltimore came from kicker Chris Boswell. After going 6/6, Boswell earned his second AFC Special Teams Player of the Week title of the season.

The Steelers have never won on Thursday Night Football on the road against a division opponent, so they’ll have to utilize their offensive weapons to turn their luck around.

Elevating Russell Wilson to starting quarterback in October might be the key. Wilson is 9-4 in his career on Thursday Night Football. He also has two studs in receiver George Pickens and running back Najee Harris. Pickens is fourth in the league in receiving yards with 728. Despite no touchdowns against the Ravens, his 89 yards led the team.

Wilson knows he and his offensive weapons will have to be firing on all cylinders to take on Cleveland’s defense.

The Browns have the potential to upset Pittsburgh, as the Steelers have a history of dropping games they should win. It will be up to Mike Tomlin’s locker room to match the Browns’ intensity if the Steelers want to improve their 1-4 record in the last five meetings with Cleveland.