Florida Women’s Basketball’s Winning Streak Ends

Same colleges, same sport, same site, same-named event, same week. Different results.

The No. 19 North Carolina women’s basketball team ended Florida’s four-game winning streak Wednesday, 77-57, at the Jumpman Invitational inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. On Tuesday, No. 7 Florida remained undefeated by holding off North Carolina 90-84 in the men’s portion of the Jumpman Invitational.

The Gators (7-5) were limited to a season-low 20 points in the first half to trail North Carolina (11-2) by 21 at the half.

Florida’s 14-0 run in the middle of the third quarter only cut a 27-point deficit to 51-38. North Carolina’s 8-0 burst snuffed any hope of a UF comeback as it never got closer than 15 after that. UF was led in scoring by freshman Liv McGill with 15 points.

Up Next

The women will play the second game of the Florida-North Florida doubleheader at the O’Connell Center on Saturday. The men start things at noon, while the women are set to tip off at 2:45 p.m. (SEC Network+, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF).