Florida Men’s Basketball: Keeping Momentum vs. Missouri

Florida Gators men’s basketball moves up to No. 4 in the USA Today Coaches Poll after a week that featured a 30-point win over then-No. 1 Tennessee. UF holds a record of 15-1 half way through the season as it welcomes Missouri (13-3, 2-1 SEC) to Gainesville.
A Rankings Jump
Previously ranked No. 8, the Gators jump four spots to spot No. 4 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, and moved to No. 5 in the AP Poll on Monday. Florida (15-1, 2-1 SEC) followed its massive 73-43 win against No. 1 Tennessee with a 71-63 win against Arkansas Saturday night.
The Gators took it slow against Arkansas out of the gate, originally holding just an 11-4 lead, before taking a 28-25 lead into halftime. Alijah Martin led the way, headlining four scorers in double figures with 14 points, helping lift Florida past the Razorbacks.
— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 13, 2025
Rounded Scoring
The Orange and Blue took the win over Arkansas Saturday night with a score of 71-63. In Florida’s victory, offense wasn’t at a premium.
Alex Condon, Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard all had 12 points apiece. Condon recorded a double-double for the second straight game with a team-high 10 rebounds and made several key plays down the stretch. The Gators struggled in the first half, shooting just 31.4% from the field and making only three of 13 attempts from beyond the arc, but turned things around as the game continued.
two digit scorers ⛓️ pic.twitter.com/I7ffbBLnlU
— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 13, 2025
Moving Forward
This week, Florida Men’s Basketball will play the Missouri Tigers tonight in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center at 9 p.m., and the Texas Longhorns Saturday at 4 p.m. at home as well. UF will gear up in hopes of weathering the SEC and to continuing their momentum. Currently, the Gators are well-positioned for a top-2 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. A home win over Missouri would only strengthen the odds of that occurring.
The game will tip off at 9 p.m. ESPN U broadcasting the contest and ESPN 98.1 FM – 850 AM WRUF providing radio coverage.
Late night hoops 🌌
🆚 Missouri
@ 9 PM pic.twitter.com/96bCzgV6Yn
— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 14, 2025