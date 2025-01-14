Florida Men’s Basketball: Keeping Momentum vs. Missouri

Share Facebook

Florida Gators men’s basketball moves up to No. 4 in the USA Today Coaches Poll after a week that featured a 30-point win over then-No. 1 Tennessee. UF holds a record of 15-1 half way through the season as it welcomes Missouri (13-3, 2-1 SEC) to Gainesville.

A Rankings Jump

Previously ranked No. 8, the Gators jump four spots to spot No. 4 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, and moved to No. 5 in the AP Poll on Monday. Florida (15-1, 2-1 SEC) followed its massive 73-43 win against No. 1 Tennessee with a 71-63 win against Arkansas Saturday night.

The Gators took it slow against Arkansas out of the gate, originally holding just an 11-4 lead, before taking a 28-25 lead into halftime. Alijah Martin led the way, headlining four scorers in double figures with 14 points, helping lift Florida past the Razorbacks.

Rounded Scoring

The Orange and Blue took the win over Arkansas Saturday night with a score of 71-63. In Florida’s victory, offense wasn’t at a premium.

Alex Condon, Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard all had 12 points apiece. Condon recorded a double-double for the second straight game with a team-high 10 rebounds and made several key plays down the stretch. The Gators struggled in the first half, shooting just 31.4% from the field and making only three of 13 attempts from beyond the arc, but turned things around as the game continued.

two digit scorers ⛓️ pic.twitter.com/I7ffbBLnlU — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 13, 2025

Moving Forward

This week, Florida Men’s Basketball will play the Missouri Tigers tonight in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center at 9 p.m., and the Texas Longhorns Saturday at 4 p.m. at home as well. UF will gear up in hopes of weathering the SEC and to continuing their momentum. Currently, the Gators are well-positioned for a top-2 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. A home win over Missouri would only strengthen the odds of that occurring.

The game will tip off at 9 p.m. ESPN U broadcasting the contest and ESPN 98.1 FM – 850 AM WRUF providing radio coverage.