Gators Men’s Tennis Team To Face Georgia Southern In 2025 Debut

The Florida men’s tennis team will open its spring season Monday against Georgia Southern at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex at 11 a.m ET.

The Gators are ranked No. 24 in the nation by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association as they move into the spring. They are also currently ranked No. 11 in the SEC.

As the Gators gear up for the 2025 season, sophomore Jeremy Jin is the team’s highest-ranked singles player, holds the No. 71 spot in the ITA rankings. He ended the fall 2024 season 8-4, bringing his overall singles career to 15-12. Henry Jefferson and Tanapatt Nirundorn are ranked No. 16 in the ITA doubles rankings.

Along with freshmen Francesco Cordova and Ben Weintraub, who started their UF careers in fall, the Gators were able to add two new freshmen, Niels Villard and Rafael Segado, to their roster for the new season.

It all starts tomorrow. See you at The Ring Gator Nation 🐊 pic.twitter.com/uaE5ckhoJL — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) January 19, 2025

Georgia Southern History

Georgia Southern already started off its 2025 season. The Eagles defeated Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast before being handed their first loss of the season to No. 9 Florida State. The Gators will be the second nationally ranked team that Georgia Southern will face this season.

The last time the Gators men’s tennis team faced Georgia Southern was in 2017. The Gators defeated the Eagles 7-0. The Gators are looking to start off the season strong with another win against Georgia Southern and their first win of the 2025 season.