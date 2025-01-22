SEC Weekly Honors Include Three From Gators Swim & Dive

Share Facebook

Three members of the Florida swim and dive team were recognized by the SEC this week for their incredible performances during the Gators’ dual meet sweep against No. 23/21 Texas A&M Aggies. Junior Josh Liendo earned SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week, while sophomore Camyla Monroy was named SEC Women’s Diver of the Week and freshman Anita Bottazzo received SEC Women’s Co-Freshman of the Week honors.

Liendo continues his dominance

Josh Liendo continued his dominant season on Friday at Texas A&M, securing four wins, including two NCAA B-cut times. In individual events, he clocked a 19.29 in the 50-yard free and a 45.95 in the 100-yard fly. Liendo also played a pivotal role in Florida’s wins in the 200-yard medley relay ( 1:25.53) and 400-yard free relay (2:53.98).

Liendo, a Canadian, has earned eight SEC weekly honors in his three-year career en route to becoming the first black Canadian to win an Olympic medal in swim. This season, his 200-yard fly time (1:39.14) ranks third in Division I, while his performances in the 50- and 100-yard flies are among the top five nationally.

Monroy wins Diver of the Week

Camyla Monroy delivered commanding performances in the springboard diving events, earning SEC Women’s Diver of the Week. Monroy posted a season-best 315.98 on the one-meter and 346.28 in the three-meter, finishing over 45 points ahead of her closest competitor.

Monroy’s dominance has been remarkable, earning her eighth SEC honor in just two years.

The rookie Bottazzo keeps shining

Anitta Bottazzo continued her breakout season by claiming top-two finishes in three events. She won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:00.75 and took second in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:14.97. Bottazzo, who holds Florida’s 100-yard breaststroke record, currently holds the fastest NCAA time in the 50-yard breast at 26.81.

The Gators swimming and diving team will have a bye-week before facing in-state rival Florida State on Jan. 31 at the Florida Aquatics Swimming Training Center in Ocala.