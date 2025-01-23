Magic vs. Trail Blazers Preview

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Orlando Magic (23-22) are home tonight as they welcome the Portland Trail Blazers (15-28). The two teams are on opposite sides of the standings, but are suffering from the same injury bug. This will be their first matchup of the season.

Wagner is Back

Franz Wagner was listed as questionable for the game against the Trail Blazers. The reason for his status was due to the fact he was returning to competition reconditioning. However, the Magic have confirmed he will play tonight.

Wagner has missed the last twenty games after suffering a torn right oblique on December 6, 2024 against the Philadelphia 76ers. During the games he’s played Wagner is averaging 24.4PPG on 46.5 percent shooting from the field. The Magic will be hoping to ride the Wagner wagon all the way to a positive result.

Franz Wagner will play tonight vs. Portland. pic.twitter.com/Siwt62ltb3 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 23, 2025

Roster Disruptions

The Orlando Magic get a big piece of the puzzle back with the return of Franz Wagner. However, they will be without Cole Anthony (Illness), Goga Bitadze (concussion protocol), and Gary Harris (left hamstring strain.) Jalen Suggs (back) will miss his 10th consecutive game, and Moritz Wagner (torn ACL) remains out long term.

The Portland Trail Blazers are going to be without multiple key players in their tilt with the Magic. Deandre Ayton (knee) has been ruled out, along with Donovan Clingan (left ankle sprain) and Matisse Thybulle (right ankle sprain.) On a positive note Anfernee Simons (low back soreness) is listed as available.