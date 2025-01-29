Former Florida Players Are Making Waves In NBA

As a basketball program, the Florida Gators have been known to produce NBA talent. Players like Udonis Haslem, Joakim Noah and even Jason Williams didn’t just make their mark in Gainesville, but they repped their Orange and Blue at the next level.
Let’s check in on the five Gators in the NBA.
Bradley Beal
Beal played one year at Florida before being selected with the third overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. As a freshman, Beal was named first-team All-SEC as he made his name as one of the best pure shooters in college basketball. The 31-year-old is part of the “Big 3” on the Phoenix Suns, which consists of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. He is averaging 16.9 PPG, which is good for 58th in the NBA. Beal is the fourth-highest paid player in the association, making more than $250 million over the next five years ($50.2 million AAV).
Dorian Finney-Smith
Finney-Smith played three years at Florida, racking up 1,220 career points, which ranks 36th in school history. The 31-year-old is in his eighth season in the NBA. He plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 8.8 PPG off the bench.
DORIAN FINNEY-SMITH MY GOODNESS 😤😤
Throws down the RIM-ROCKING slam! pic.twitter.com/REzmi8gL2X
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2025
Al Horford
Look at the team run to Horford to help him up at the end of the quarter. So much respect and appreciation for Al. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/ptIes7DIVe
— The Celtics Files (@CelticsFiles) January 20, 2025
Tre Mann
Cold tub convos with Tre Mann
Watch more Hornets Wellness Playbook presented by @BlueCrossNC content on our Youtube! pic.twitter.com/RiIRLeFk01
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 29, 2025
Andrew Nembhard
Represent The Canadians
Andrew Nembhard | vs. San Antonio
15 POINTS
2 THREE POINTERS
9 ASSISTS
8 REBOUNDS
3 STEALS pic.twitter.com/hULPDCOJzR
— NBA Canada (@NBACanada) January 26, 2025