Magic, Trail Blazers To Face Off In Portland

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Orlando Magic will travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers on Thursday, where the Magic will aim to end its four-game road losing streak.

Portland (18-29) looks to defeat Orlando (24-24) for a second time this season after dominating 101-79 on Jan. 23. Thursday marks the final meeting of the regular season between these two teams.

ANOTHA DAY. ANOTHA DUB. pic.twitter.com/RtV9x6i3lW — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 24, 2025

Orlando is looking for a break after losing four of their last five games. Road games have proven to be a struggle, where the Magic are currently 9-15. The Magic fell to the Heat in overtime, 125-119, on Monday in Miami. The Magic did secure a home win against the Pistons, (121-113) the Saturday prior, breaking its previous five-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are on a hot streak with four wins out of their last five games. The Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, and Miami Heat are the teams most recently defeated by Portland.

Last Matchup

Portland’s defense dominated the duo’s last game with 14 steals and 12 blocks. Portland guard Anfernee Simons lead the team to victory with 21 points, with support from forwards Toumani Camara and Deni Avdija, who scored 16 points and 13 points, respectively.

The game also marked the return of Orlando forward Fran Wagner, who was out for 20 games with a torn oblique. Wagner had a strong performance, leading the Magic with 20 points.

Franz Wagner in his first game since December 6: 20 PTS

4 REB

24 MIN pic.twitter.com/hIWH5mzPsq — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 24, 2025

Looking Ahead

The Magic maintain the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Trail Blazers sit at No. 13 in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers are averaging 108.1 points per game. The Magic follow close behind, earning an average 104.1 points per game.

The game will tip off on Thursday at 10 p.m. on Bally Sports Florida.