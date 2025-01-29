Gators Men’s Golf Climbs Ranks In Southwestern Invitational

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators men’s golf team made played in Day 2 of the Southwestern Invitational on Tuesday. Pepperdine University hosted at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California, with a 7,081-yard course and par 71.

The team line up for the invitational is consisted of Ian Gilligan (No.1, Sr), Jack Turner (No.2, So), Parker Bell (No.3, Jr), Luke Poulter (No.4, So), Zack Swanwick (No.5, Fr) and Matthew Kress (Individual, Jr)

Round 2 Recap

Florida improved Tuesday, jumping from 8th to 6th by shooting 3-under 281, a 12-shot difference from their initial score. Their total score is now 574 (+6).

The Top-5 teams on the leaderboard are UNLV (-4), San Diego State (-2), Texas (-2), Vanderbilt (+1) and Pepperdine (+3)

Gilligan led the Gators with a round of 67 (-4), playing a bogey-free round until hole 13 with a eagle in hole 4 (Par 5, 572 yards) and consecutive birdies in holes 9-11.

This is Gilligan’s fourth round in the 60s out of the eight rounds this season. Climbing 20 spots, he is tied for third place and enters the third round just two shots behind the leader.

Sophomores Poulter (T29) and Turner (T16) shot rounds of 2-under 69, climbing 21 and 19 spots, respectively. Poulter also joined his teammates Gilligan and Kress in scoring an eagle on the par-5 fourth hole. Both players made improvements to help the Gators climb.

The rest of the team score is composed of Bell (T70) and Swanwick (T38) who both shot a round of 76 (+5).Matthew Kress (T34) competed individually, scoring 77 (+6), dropping 29 spots from the previous round.

Final scores through 36-holes 📊 Florida moves to 6th and Gilligan is two back of the lead#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/Y5nitexEJs — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) January 29, 2025

Round 3 Tee Times

The Gator play the final round today at 12:55 p.m. ET off of the 1st hole.