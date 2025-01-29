UF freshman golfer Jack Turner helped lead the Gators to their fourth straight trip to the NCAA Men's Golf Championships.
UF golfer Jack Turner. [Photo Courtesy: UAA]

Gators Men’s Golf Climbs Ranks In Southwestern Invitational

Marthina Montenegro January 29, 2025 Gators Men's Golf, Gators Sports, Golf, NCAA 13 Views

The Florida Gators men’s golf team made played in Day 2 of the Southwestern Invitational on Tuesday. Pepperdine University hosted at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California, with a 7,081-yard course and par 71.

The team line up for the invitational is consisted of Ian Gilligan (No.1, Sr), Jack Turner (No.2, So), Parker Bell (No.3, Jr), Luke Poulter (No.4, So), Zack Swanwick (No.5, Fr) and Matthew Kress (Individual, Jr)

Round 2 Recap

Florida improved Tuesday, jumping from 8th to 6th by shooting 3-under 281, a 12-shot difference from their initial score. Their total score is now 574 (+6). 

The Top-5 teams on the leaderboard are UNLV (-4), San Diego State (-2), Texas (-2), Vanderbilt (+1) and Pepperdine (+3)

Gilligan led the Gators with a round of 67 (-4), playing a bogey-free round until hole 13 with a eagle in hole 4 (Par 5, 572 yards) and consecutive birdies in holes 9-11.

This is Gilligan’s fourth round in the 60s out of the eight rounds this season. Climbing 20 spots, he is tied for third place and enters the third round just two shots behind the leader.

Sophomores Poulter (T29) and Turner (T16) shot rounds of 2-under 69, climbing 21 and 19 spots, respectively. Poulter also joined his teammates Gilligan and Kress in scoring an eagle on the par-5 fourth hole. Both players made improvements to help the Gators climb.

The rest of the team score is composed of  Bell (T70) and Swanwick (T38) who both shot a round of 76 (+5).Matthew Kress (T34) competed individually, scoring 77 (+6), dropping 29 spots from the previous round.

Round 3 Tee Times

The Gator play the final round today at 12:55 p.m. ET off of the 1st hole.

Tags

About Marthina Montenegro

Check Also

UF junior Ian Gilligan (right) shot a 1-under 71 on Sunday. His birdie on the 18th helped the Gators finish at 1-under for the day in eighth place overall.

Gators Men’s Golf Takes on Southwestern Invitational

The No. 14 Florida Gators men’s golf team started their spring season at the Southwestern …

© 2025 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties