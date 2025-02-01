UF Men’s Tennis Falls At FSU

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators men’s tennis team suffered a 4-0 loss Friday against No. 15 Florida State at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center in Tallahassee.

Florida (2-2) lost the doubles point after Bradley Paliska-Niels Villard were defeated, 6-2. Adhithya Ganesan-Jeremy Jin were defeated by FSU’s Erik Shiessl-Joshua Dous-Karpenschif, 6-4. The Henry Jefferson-Tanapatt Nirundorn match was left unfinished.

FSU claims the doubles point Moving on to singles. pic.twitter.com/cNCE9SUGML — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) January 31, 2025

FSU (7-2) gained the second point in singles after Nirundorn fell to Dous-Karpenschif 6-1, 6-1 on Court 5.

Florida State went up 3-0 when Bradley Paliska lost 6-3, 6-1 to FSU’s Azariah Rusher on Court 6.

FSU was able to secure the fourth point before UF had a chance to get on the scoreboard when Ganesan lost 6-2, 6-2 to Jamie Connel on Court 2.

The other three singles match went unfinished with the FSU players leading.

Up Next

The Gators host a doubleheader at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex on Sunday featuring UNC Wilmington at 11 a.m. and Florida Gulf Coast at 4 p.m.