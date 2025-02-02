Florida Men’s Tennis To Compete In Doubleheader Today

Share Facebook

The Gators will play in a men’s tennis doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. today against UNC Wilmington followed by Florida Gulf Coast University at 4 p.m. in the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.

After back-to-back losses to No. 7 Columbia University on Jan. 26 and No. 15 Florida State University on Friday, Florida is 2-2 and is looking to regain momentum.

A few Gators remain undefeated in singles. Kevin Edengren has won two of his matches with one match going unfinished. Henry Jefferson has won two of his matches with two going unfinished. Jeremy Jin has secured one win with two matches going unfinished. The doubles team of Jeremy Jin-Edengren remain undefeated with one win.

UNC Wilmington just started its tennis season with a 4-3 win against Florida Atlantic University on Saturday at the Ring Tennis Complex.

FGCU is 1-4 after securing the first win of the season Jan.18 against Southern Mississippi. The Eagles have lost 4-0 to Florida State and Georgia Southern 4-1, teams the Gators have gone 1-1 against.

FGCU and UNC Wilmington do not have ITA ranked players. Florida has the No. 16-ranked doubles team Jefferson-Tanapatt Nirundorn and No. 76 Jeremy Jin-Edengren. The Gators also have the No. 41 singles player Jin and No. 106 Jefferson.

Where to Watch

If not in attendance at the Ring Complex, fans can stream the matches live at the Florida Gators website:

https://floridagators.com/sports/2018/3/9/tennis-men-live-video-stats.aspx