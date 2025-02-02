Area High School Girls Basketball Teams To Face Off At District Tournaments

Share Facebook

The area’s high school girls basketball teams will face off in district tournaments next week with hopes of advancing to the Florida High School Athletic Association state playoffs the following week.

Buchholz

The Buchholz Bobcats are seeded fourth in the 6A-District 3 tournament. They Bobcats (6-11) close the regular season with games at Newberry at 7:30 tonight, host West Port at 7:30 p.m. Friday and visit Tallahassee Leon at 2 p.m. Saturday before playing five seed Matanzas (7-8) on Tuesday night in the tourney opener.

Eastside

The Eastside Rams (9-10) are seeded second in 4A-District 5 with a first-round bye and will host Thursday the winner of three seed Ocala North Marion and six seed Lake Weir. But first the Rams close the regular season by hosting Fort White (13-6) at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Gainesville

The Gainesville Hurricanes (9-8), good enough for a first-round bye with the top seed in the 5A-District 2 tournament and will host Thursday’s semifinals against the winner of Tallahassee teams Leon-Chiles. GHS closes regular-season play with games at Newberry (14-4) at 6 p.m. Friday and at Jacksonville Andrew Jackson at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Hawthorne

The Hawthorne Hornets (9-3) are seeded third in Rural Class District 7 and will host sixth seed Cedar Key (4-15) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the first round.

Newberry High School

The Newberry Panthers (14-4) are the top seed in the 3A-District 3 tourney and earned a first-round bye. Thursday they will host the winner of four seed Baldwin-five seed Keystone Heights.

Oak Hall

The Oak Hall Eagles (9-5) are seeded second in 2A-District 2 and after a bye host third seed P.K. Yonge (5-18) in the semifinals next Thursday.

P.K. Yonge

The P.K. Yonge Blue Wave (5-18) are the third seed in 2A-District 2 and after a first-round bye play at Oak Hall in the semifinals next Thursday.

Santa Fe

The Santa Fe Raiders (3-15) are the fifth seed in 4A-District 5 and will play at four seed Crystal River (7-11) on Tuesday in the first round.

Saint Francis

The Saint Francis Wolves (2-14) are the four seed in 2A-District 2 and will host five seed St. Joseph Academy (3-15) in the first round Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Williston

The Williston Red Devils (17-2) are the two seed in Rural Class District 7 and will play in Thursday’s semifinals against the winner of three seed Hawthorne (9-3) and sixth seed Cedar Key (4-15).