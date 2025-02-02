Eastside Girls Basketball Triumphs On Senior Night

Share Facebook

The Eastside Rams girls basketball team celebrated Senior Night on Saturday with a 53-43 win against the Fort White Indians.

Fort White (13-7) won the jump ball, but it was freshman Ke’Aisha Williams for the Rams to be the first to score with a floater.

The Indians attempted a 2-2-1 zone press to slow the Rams (10-10), but it was no use, as Eastside controlled the first quarter. With a fast break 3-pointer by freshman Asiya McDonald, the Rams went up 13 with 2:47 left in the first. Rams then ended the first quarter up 20-6.

Despite a defensive master class by junior Merveille Namusura on the Indians, FWHS slowly cut into the Rams lead. The Rams struggled offensively until senior Akira Martin scored on a fast-break layup four minutes into the second quarter.

Fort White kept inching back, but the Rams maintain their lead at 22-17 at the half.

2nd Quarter: 22-17 Eastside

Second Half

Fort White cut the EHS lead to three points three minutes into the second half. From this point on, the teams went bucket for bucket to keep a tie: Martin scored a layup, then the Indians did, McDonald with a 3-pointer and FWHS followed with a 3-pointer.

The score was tied 32-32 until Keyauri O’Neal made two free throws to give the Rams the lead and stop the Indians’ run. After a back-and-forth quarter, the Rams held a 39-36 lead.

The final-quarter scoring was slowed by turnovers and jump balls on both ends. However, it was McDonald once again with back-to-back 3-pointers and a layup to seal the win.

The Rams survived a brutal second half. McDonald was their leading scorer with 19 points and five 3s. Martin followed with 12 points.

Martin said she entered the regular-season finale excited and encouraged by Eastside coach Lonna Turner and her teammates to “do her big one,” which she did. Martin will take this mentality into the 4A-District 5 Tournament this week.

“We just gotta keep going. We got this,” she says.

Up Next

The second seed Rams hold a first-round bye and will host in Thursday’s semifinal the winner from the three seed North Marion Colts (11-13)-six seed Lake Weir Hurricanes (0-15) first-round game.

2025 FHSAA Girls Basketball District Tournaments 4A District 5