Gators Gymnastics Looking to Build on Recent Momentum

The No. 2 Florida Gators Gymnastics team is in Morgantown, West Virginia, this weekend for a tri-meet against Big 12 competitors No. 4 Utah and West Virginia. After a dominating win over SEC rival Georgia last week, which saw the Gators become the first team in the country to break 198.000 this season, Florida will look to use that momentum against a top 5 opponent on Sunday.

Gators Crush GymDogs

The Gators were lights out against the Bulldogs last Friday. In addition to posting the country’s highest team score, Florida also set the nation’s high on vault and balance beam.

Selena Harris-Miranda earned her second consecutive all-around title with a score of 39.625, including a high of 9.950 on vault. Inside Gymnastics named the junior transfer National Gymnast of the Week on Monday before she earned the title of SEC Gymnast of the Week on Tuesday. This is Harris-Miranda’s first SEC Gymnast of the Week honor, but the fourth conference weekly honor of her career. She was a three-time Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week last season prior to being named the Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year.

Another weekly honor for Selena Harris-Miranda!



Five other Gators equaled or set collegiate bests. Freshman Skye Blakely earned a share of the bars title with a career-high 9.900.

Florida’s strength on beam was on full display against Georgia. Anya Pilgrim (9.950) and Harris-Miranda (9.925) both set season highs, while Skylar Draser (9.900), Sloane Blakely (9.950) and Victoria Nguyen (9.950) all matched their career bests.

A Look at the Opponents

No. 4 Utah is coming off a 196.975-195.325 win over BYU on the road last week, though the Red Rocks’ highest team score of the season (197.950) came the week prior in the Les Olson IT Best of Utah quad meet.

Olympic silver medalist Grace McCallum and Makenna Smith shared the all-around title with a score of 39.425. McCallum posted the highest score of the night with a 9.925 on bars and beam.

West Virginia, on the other hand, hasn’t fared so well. The Mountaineers have lost three straight, their only win coming in their season opener against Temple. Their most recent outing was a 194.100-195.975 loss to Denver on the road last Sunday.

The Mountaineers have also yet to have a gymnast compete in the all-around competition this season.

Sunday’s Meet

Utah is the second 2024 NCAA Team Final participant Florida will face this season, with the Red Rocks taking third and the Gators fourth. Florida started road action with a 197.55 – 197.45 loss at defending NCAA champion LSU two weeks ago.

Sunday’s meet between Florida, Utah and West Virginia will air on ESPN+ at 2 p.m.