Boys High School Basketball District Tournament Guide

Share Facebook

Twitter

The second season, the postseason, is next on the schedule for area high school boys basketball teams. The fun begins this week at district tournaments.

Gainesville

The Gainesville Hurricanes finish their season at home Friday against the struggling Eastside Rams at 7:30 p.m. The Hurricanes are 17-7 overall and 2-0 in their district standings. Gainesville earned a first-round bye after claiming the top seed in the 5A-District 2 tournament. The Hurricanes will host the winner of Tallahassee schools Lincoln-Chiles on Wednesday. Gainesville is looking to three-peat after being crowned district champions in 2023 and 2024.

Big man Aidan Bell hits a 3 to put Gainesville up 12-9 on Bucholz to end the 1st quarter pic.twitter.com/HDGG1meua9 — James McDonald (@ImJamesMcDonald) January 25, 2025

Buchholz

The Buchholz Bobcats (13-10) close their regular season at Fleming Island (19-5) tonight. The top three seeds in the 6A-District 3 tournament earned first-round byes, with the Bobcats securing that third seed. Buchholz will visit second seed Ocala Forest at 6 p.m. Wednesday at top seed Tocoi Creek.

Eastside

The Eastside Rams will see out their regular-season play with a non-district game at the Gainesville Hurricanes tonight. Coming into their last game with a 3-16 overall record, the Rams are the fourth seed in the 4A-District 5 tourney and will host the five seed Dunnellon Tigers (8-12) on Monday. A win then would move them against top seed North Marion on Wednesday.

P.K. Yonge

The P.K. Yonge Blue Wave (5-18) close their regular season with a home non-district matchup against The Rock at 1 p.m. Saturday. P.K. Yonge is 1-0 in district play and have locked in the top seed and a bye for the 2A-District 2 tournament. And open at home Wednesday against the winner of Oak Hall-Saint Francis Academy.

Saint Francis Catholic

The Saint Francis Catholic Wolves (12-8) close the regular season Friday night at the Interlachen Rams. Sant Francis finished even (2-2) in district play to claim the four seed in the 2A-District 2 tournament. At 6 p.m. Monday, the Wolves will host five seed Oak Hall for a chance to advance to the second round against P.K. Yonge.

Oak Hall

The Oak Hall Eagles (8-13) ended the regular season Thursday with a home win against the St. John Lutheran Saints. The Eagles are the fifth seed in the 2A-District 2 tournament and open at 6 p.m. Monday at Saint Francis (12-8). Oak Hall is seeking revenge against the Wolves after falling short in a matchup earlier this season, 62-49.

Santa Fe

The Santa Fe Raiders (13-10) close the regular season against visiting Dunnellon (8-12) at 7:30 p.m. today. Santa Fe is the second seed in the 4A-District 5 tourney, and after a first-round bye, host the Lake Weir-Crystal River winner Wednesday.

Newberry

The Newberry Panthers (21-0) claimed the top seed in the 3A-District 3 t0urnament. After a bye, the Panthers host the Interlachen-Baldwin winner in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Now time for the boys game The Newberry boys squad seems to have the stuff of magic this season — 18-0 with multiple last second wins and a top 20 ranking Can the magic continue vs district foe Bradford, which are fighting for a playoff spot Panthers lead 15-10 in the 1st pic.twitter.com/tIyjYQXm2R — Noah Ram (@Noah_ram1) January 28, 2025

Hawthorne

The Hawthorne Hornets (15-2) secured the top one seed for the Rural Class-District 7 tournament. After the first-round bye, Hawthorne will host the winner of Chiefland-Bronson in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Williston

Williston Red Devils (13-10) close regular-season play against visiting The Villages (18-5) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Red Devils impressed in district play as their 3-0 record secured the second seed. After a bye of the Rural Class-District 7 tournament, the Red Devils will host the winner of Wildwood-Cedar Key in Wednesday’s semifinals with a potential final against top seed Hawthorne.