Pat Dooley’s High Five: Gators To Face At Least 3 Heisman Hopefuls

There has been this take that Florida’s football schedule will be softer next season because so many quarterbacks have left.

Well, try this out for size – Florida will play against the top three favorites for the Heisman Trophy (all quarterbacks), will play against another guy who could also win the stiff-armed trophy and against several legitimate longshots.

The High Five looks at the favorites and a couple of others who Florida faces this season:

1. Arch Manning – Yep, he is the favorite according to ESPN Bet. He may be overhyped or he may just be that good. At least the Gators get him at home on Oct. 4.

2. Garrett Nussmeier – Florida gets Nuss in Week 3 and, although they handled him last season, this one will be in Death Valley.

– The Tennessee quarterback will be a beast if he ever learns how to throw the touch pass. Florida doesn’t see him until the penultimate game of the season.

4. Cade Klubnik – I’m not seeing it. I think he is a good college quarterback for Clemson, but not Heisman material.

5. Drew Allar – I could see this, but that would mean James Franklin would have to win a big game.

Darkhorses who play against Florida – Carson Beck is now at Miami, Marcel Reed is running the show at Texas A&M, Gunnar Stockton is the new quarterback at Georgia and all of those games are away from Gainesville.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.