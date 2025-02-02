McKiver Takes World Lead As Gators Close Razorback Invitational

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators indoor track and field team closed Day 2 of the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with another two wins and four top-five finishes Saturday.

SEC rival and host Arkansas dominated the two-day meet, racking up 15 wins. Florida, with six, took home the second-most wins by an SEC team.

Sprinter Jenoah McKiver had another dominant showing in the second meet of the season. McKiver set the world lead with his 45.19-second time in the men’s 400m. His time is also good for No. 5 in UF history.

Gator don’t play 🤫🐊 NCAA, U.S. and world lead for @JenoahMckiver of @GatorsTF after taking the men’s 400m at the Razorback Invitational. 📸: @kylierosegraham pic.twitter.com/2GSPJCin5O — DyeStat (@DyeStat) February 1, 2025

McKiver also led the Gators to a win in the men’s 4×400 with a 44.18 time in the race’s final leg. The team of McKiver, Rios Prude Jr., Wanya McCoy and Malique Smith Band came ahead of Arkansas and Georgia to secure first place with a time of 3:03.78. Florida had two other teams competing in the race, finishing in fifth and 11th place.

On the women’s side, Gracelyn Lieseth finished third in the shot put with an effort of 16.82m. Her performance is a personal record, surpassing her previous best at 16.15m and also places her at No. 9 in UF history.

Bethan Morley and Tia Wilson both landed themselves in UF history for the women’s mile. Morley finished in seventh place with a time of 4:32.88, landing at No. 4 in UF history. Wilson ran a time of 4:36.43, which was good for 14th in the event and No. 8 in UF history.

Next Time Out

Florida will be back in Arkansas for the Tyson Invitational on Feb. 14.