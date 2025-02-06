Florida Track’s Charlton, McKiver Receive Weekly Honors

Share Facebook

Florida’s indoor track and field teams took home weekly honors for the second consecutive week.

Anthaya Charlton was named the USTFCCCA’s Women’s Co-National Athlete of the Week, sharing the honor with Rutgers’ Chloe Timberg. Charlton is the fourth consecutive Florida female athlete to win this designation with Parker Valby taking it home once last year.

Charlton was also named the SEC’s Field Athlete of the Week for the second time in her career. And for the second consecutive week, Jenoah McKiver was the conference Men’s Runner of the Week.

Charlton and McKiver both set record marks in the Razorback Invitational last weekend.

In her season debut, the jumper from Nassau set the NCAA’s second-best mark in the long jump with a leap of 6.98m. Her previous long jump personal best in the indoor season was 6.39m. Her effort also landed her at No. 2 in UF history.

McKiver continued his fast start to the season by taking the world lead in the men’s 400m. His run of 45.19 seconds puts him at No. 5 in program history.

The High Point, N.C., sprinter also secured the Gators victory (3:03.78) in the men’s 4×400 with a 44.18 time in the race’s final leg. His run was also recorded as world history’s third-fastest Indoor 4×400 split.

Florida is back on the track in Fayetteville for the Tyson Invitational on Feb. 14.