Orlando Magic Snap Losing Streak, Defeat Kings

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Magic took on the Sacramento Kings (25-25) Wednesday night and came up with a 130-111 victory, ending a four-game losing streak. This win also marked the end of a seven-game losing skid on the road for Orlando (25-27). Wednesday was the first time the Magic put up 130 since November 2024.

Magic on Both Sides of the Ball

Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero led the Magic in points, scoring 31 and 23, respectively. Guard Anthony Black put up 15 points from the bench in the contest. Through three quarters, Orlando had 104 points, leading by 21.

Orlando shot 56.8% in field goals on the matchup. Shooting is what solidified the win for the Magic, hitting 16-31 from the arc and 14-15 from the free-throw line.

The Magic were also able to produce 26 defensive and nine offensive rebounds.

Kings Fall

Sacramento was led by forwards Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan with 21 and 19 points. Yet, the most impressive stat for Sacramento was its 37 rebounds.

DOMINANT DOMAS DOMINANT JAM 😤 pic.twitter.com/Pjn3l2gdJD — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 6, 2025

The Kings only trailed by two at the half. However, its 37% in three-pointers and 75% free-throw accuracy hurt Sacramento more than it could make up for. Finishing the game 50% from the field, the Kings are back in the losers column.

First Timer

After a three-team deal was made Sunday, this game marked shooting guard Zach LaVine‘s first game with the Kings. The two-time All-Star was sent to Sacramento by the Chicago Bulls. Also a part of this trade was De’Aaron Fox’s move to the Spurs from Sacramento. The Kings received six future draft picks.

Despite a points per game average of 23.7 this season, the Magic held LaVine to 13 points and a 30.8% shooting percentage on the game.

Up Next

While the Kings head to Portland, Orlando stays on the road for the sixth consecutive game to face the Nuggets (32-19) Thursday. Tip off from Denver is set for 9 PM.