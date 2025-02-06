Former UF Baseball Star Alonso Re-Signs With Mets

Share Facebook

Former Florida baseball standout Pete Alonso agreed to a two-year, $54 million contract with the New York Mets.

The deal includes a $10 million signing bonus and an opt-out clause after the first year. This allows Alonso the flexibility to explore free agency again next offseason.

Time At UF

Alonso played for the Gators from 2014-2016. He was a pivotal force in leading the team to consecutive College World Series appearances. In his junior year, he led the team with a .374 batting average, 14 home runs and 60 RBIs to earn third-team All-American honors by Baseball America.

Selected by the Mets in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Alonso made an immediate impact in his major league debut. Setting a rookie record with 53 home runs and earning National League Rookie of the Year honors in 2019.

Contract Details and Future Aspirations

The new contract offers Alonso a $30 million salary for the upcoming season, with a $24 million player option for 2026. This structure provides Alonso an opportunity to raise his market value after the 2025 season.

Alonso’s decision to accept a shorter-term deal reflects his confidence in rebounding from the 2024. He recorded 34 home runs and 88 RBIs, contributing to the Mets run to the National League Championship Series.

What’s Next?

With Alonso’s return, this Mets team is looking special. Especially following the acquisition of star outfielder Juan Soto earlier this offseason.