Florida Women’s Basketball To Host No. 23 Alabama

Florida women’s basketball team is looking to build momentum when the Gators host No. 23 Alabama today.

The Gators (12-11, 3-6 SEC) are coming off a much-needed dominant win over Arkansas in Fayetteville on Monday night, snapping a four-game losing streak with a 108-78 victory. The 108 points set a program record in SEC play. Road wins in this conference are always valuable, making this performance a crucial confidence boost for the Gators.

Ten players contributed to the 30-point win, with freshman guard Me’Arah O’Neal turning in her best game of the season, leading Florida with 19 points. Liv McGill, Laila Reynolds, Ra Shaya Kyle, and Jeriah Warren also scored in double figures. That helped the Gators put together one of their most complete offensive performances of the year.

Foot On Gas

Florida will need to stay hot as it prepares for a tough test against a ranked Alabama squad (18-5, 5-4). To earn its first ranked win since 2022, continuing to shoot 56% from the field will be key. The Gators knocked down a season-high 13 three-pointers against Arkansas. Another strong showing from beyond the arc would put them in a prime position to pull off an upset at home.

Limiting turnovers remains a major focus, as opposing teams benefit largely on costly mistakes from the Gators. Defensively, Florida must contain Alabama’s top scorers. Recent performances from Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes (53 points) and Arkansas’ Izzy Higginbottom (40 points) exposed the Gators’ vulnerability to individual scoring outbursts.

Keeping Alabama’s top players in check, such as guard Sarah Ashlee Barker, forward Essence Cody, and guard Zaay Green—will be crucial. Whether it’s doubling up or switching defensive schemes, finding a way to slow down Alabama’s stars could make the difference.

Game Time

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday on the SEC Network and on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF (at 6:40 p.m.)