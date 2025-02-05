Struggling Magic Aim To End Losing Streak in Sacramento

Share Facebook

The Orlando Magic are on the road again Wednesday night as they take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. PST.

The Magic (24-27) have hit another rocky patch, with their loss to the Warriors on Monday marking their fourth straight loss and their ninth loss in the last 10 games.

The Kings (25-24) have been inconsistent in their last 10 games, only winning five. Sacramento did manage to edge a two-point win over the Timberwolves, 116-114, on Monday.

Both teams are in the 8th spot in their respective conferences.

Magic’s Glaring Offensive Struggles

Over the last 10 games, Orlando has had the worst offensive rating in the league. Additionally, the Magic have averaged the fewest points per game this season with 103.6. Goals of making the playoffs are looking more and more out of reach unless the team can make some moves offensively.

Team Rosters Modified

Sacramento is expected to see new guard Zach LaVine make his Kings debut tonight, following a multi-team deal on Sunday in which star guard De’Aaron Fox was traded to the San Antonio Spurs.

Orlando guard Jalen Suggs remains questionable for tonight’s game with a left quad contusion. Magic coach Jamahl Mosley shared that Suggs is “progressing okay,” before their game on Monday.

Tonight’s Meeting

The Sacramento Kings seek to dominate on their home court as the Orlando Magic hope to end their losing streak.

Game tip-off is at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5th, at the Golden 1 Center and streaming on Bally Sports Florida.